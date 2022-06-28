One of my favorite classes in high school was Composition. Like many in that age group, I was uncertain about the future, and had my share of anger and angst. Instead of sharing my feelings, I asked Mr. Thompson if I could write about the week’s baseball games and other sporting events. His response was simple.
“Just write, Archibald.”
The grizzled, but caring teacher didn’t care about the subject. Eventually, I became more comfortable with the process of journaling, accompanied by the radio the words began to flow onto the page. The process allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of myself, cool my anger and develop perspective during those awkward years.
Even if one existed, I wouldn’t have believed a journal entry which explained that I’d have the opportunity to reflect, share opinions, and report the news to the people of Navarro County, Texas.
Sometimes it’s still hard for me to believe that I’ve met and interviewed some of our country’s news makers and heroes.
I am blessed.
Don Thompson ended our Composition class, confiding that he’d learned more from his students than he felt he’d taught us. In a final written message to us, composed at his kitchen table the night before, he encouraged us to follow our passions, to push our limits, to do good in the world.
Of course, he also asked us to keep writing.
I am passionate about many things including sports, airplanes, and consistent good government, and there are still times when my anger and frustrations boil over. That’s what happened last week, and why my June 21, “On the Mark” opinion column did not appear in its regular place in the Daily Sun.
Missing a handful of columns over the course of a career won’t define me. However, I regret not heeding Mr. Thompson’s lesson. I should have allowed more time to reflect and gain perspective before submitting my work.
I’ve since changed from pen to keyboard, and recognized the power and limitations of each. I’m sure I’ll continue to push the limits at times, but as the Lynyrd Skynyrd song says “All I can do is write about it,” after a sufficient period of reflection of course.
The Daily Sun is proud to share opinions from across the political spectrum. The county’s paper of record should be a reflection of everyone within our community. That’s only possible if more participate.
Are you upset about something, or would you like to highlight positives happening within our community? Would you like to offer your take on an issue or governmental policy at the local, state or national level? Are there causes, events or candidates that you feel deserve shout outs?
We would like to hear from you. Please, be respectful, be honest, and stay within the 250-word limit. Email letters to the editor to news@corsicanadailysun.com
Please include your name, address and daytime phone number.
Paraphrasing Don Thompson here: Just write a letter to the editor! Let your voices be heard.
