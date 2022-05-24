The only person who could tell Dr. Lois Frels no was her husband, Calvin. Apparently, that only occurred twice during their 65 years of marriage, according to a recent conversation with their son. Though she never earned her pilot’s license, with her husband and family by her side, the amazing woman who would become one of my political mentors accomplished a great deal.
She was a councilor, a teacher and a school nurse. Later turning to academia, she earned a Master’s from the University of Iowa, then her Ph. D. at the University of Minnesota. During her career, she authored dozens of articles while creating and innovating nursing programs at several educational institutions. In addition, she was the first woman elected to the school board in my home town.
Long after she left that position, she talked with me about how the district could improve accessibility for all students and about my impressions of the staff, some of whom she had a hand in hiring.
During her tenure, some on the board assumed she would take minutes or bring them coffee. This was a generational expectation she delighted in shattering.
I admired Lois because she was always curious, passionate about education and unwilling to accept conventional wisdom before conducting her own investigation.
She was a political force, leading Republican Women’s organizations in Rock Island County and the State of Illinois. Her kind demeanor and easy smile, tempered the fire that burned within. She faced and overcame resistance. Those who crossed her may have been forgiven but their choices were rarely forgotten.
Lois facilitated opportunities for young people to become politically active. In turn, she demanded that our contributions to those organization be recognized and valued.
While President of the Black Hawk College Republicans, she urged me to continue pushing boundaries. Several young Republicans in Rock Island County drove ourselves to success in order to ensure that her faith in us was not misplaced.
She was a confidant and sounding board with a wealth of experience. Lois was always willing pursue conversation with genuine people.
In 2013, I ran for Vice Chairman of the Rock Island County Republicans. Though I was running against one of her contemporaries I asked for her support. After considering my platform, she voted for me and offered to make remarks in support of my candidacy to other Precinct Chairs.
I lost that election by one vote and Lois never forgot the tally.
When I told her I was considering moving to Texas, she again urged me to challenge myself. She asked that I keep my articles in a binder so that she could read them when I visited her. I have now filled four binders. Lois’s influence is in each of them.
The good and faithful Lois Frels died recently at the age of 92. Without Cal, she was tired. In a selfish way I wish we’d had more time. Our 22-year mentoring period and friendship wasn’t nearly long enough, neither were 500 words sufficient to say thank you for it all.
