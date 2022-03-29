The nation’s 16th President, Abraham Lincoln, stated that no foreign nation would ever successfully invade America. The leader who sacrificed much to preserve the union, proclaimed that we would be the deciders of our own lot. He continued, as nation of free men we will either live forever, or die by suicide.
Surrounded by oceans and protected by several natural barriers, our grand experiment is strengthened by shared values and commitment to self-determination. While I often disagree with assertions that a steady regression is occurring within our society, the media has become a convenient catch-all and scapegoat, for all of its perceived ills.
Certainly, there are issues that deserve immediate attention, however, it’s impossible for everything to reach crisis level at least without assistance. Most like to be informed, but family work, and life beyond politics also requires attention.
Because the majority split their focus, those in the vocal minority are able to amplify themselves beyond the political fringe. I have written numerous times about my disgust for the exaggerated role social issues and conspiracy theories have attained in campaigns, both have infected and weakened our American body politic.
Equally as loathsome are candidates and political groups who use fear and minimal context to advance themselves and their agendas.
Consider the dogma surrounding claims of widespread election fraud in 2020. If it occurred on a scale in which some have alleged or a fraction of the times some believe, Democrats would have been victorious in several more House, Senate and state races than they were.
Numerous recounts and audits have been conducted and confirmed the previous result.
Still, it’s unlikely that logic nor evidence will convince his most ardent supporters. They continue to be vocal and punish Republican officials who dare refute their unfounded claims. Those who defend the election process, have been branded as heretics and have faced censure by those still drafting off of Trump’s popularity. Several officials have opted to retire instead of facing a primary challenge in this vitriolic and partisan landscape.
I wish more would heed further advice attributed to Abraham Lincoln who said, it was better to stay quiet and allow people to think you a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.
That said, there seems to be no stopping the most vocal among us.
Recently, the collegiate swimmer, Lia Thomas, created an uproar by winning the first ever competition by a transgender athlete at the Division-1level. I admit my first reaction would’ve been negative and visceral, if my daughter or nieces had lost against her, but this matter should be addressed by the NCAA, not by the public or politicians looking to score cheap political points.
I would hazard a guess that very few were aware that Thomas finished sixth in the 100-meter freestyle during a meet last January. Politicians and pundits are exploiting Thomas, and hyping the situation in order to raise money and engage those who are more likely to respond to loud noises above anything of substance, while voting.
