Watergate eroded the trust and esteem many used to hold in elected officials. Nearly 50 years have passed since that tumultuous time and Americans are again mired in an era of distrust. I continue to believe that our best days are ahead, and not in the rearview mirror.
There was a time that the general public considered being a politician an honorable profession. A majority of Americans are now convinced that politicians leverage their office to further their own pursuits, more striking is that 20% believed members of the opposing party were evil according to a 2018 survey.
In a representative democracy like ours, voters ultimately choose those who enforce, make, and interpret laws for better or worse.
Meaning the government reflects all of us. Many think term limits are the answer to a more responsive government. That sounds like abdicating personal responsibility to me. I suggest voters manage their expectations and be far more discerning while choosing their representative inside the voting booth.
As an idealistic and politically passionate young man, I assisted several campaigns in various capacities. Currently, as a freelance writer and political commentator, I am happy watch the political process from the sidelines.
Sometime before I moved south, I became disenchanted with those who regularly confused good government with what is best for a political party. After decades of witnessing the process from up close, I became more judicious about what it takes to earn my vote. Good government is necessary and can bring about positive things for a community and nation, our responsibility to be engaged and make informed choices, providing elected officials the greatest opportunity for success.
A wider view allows for a healthy skepticism of candidates who speak with excessive authority about what they are going to do when they are sworn into office. I’ve found that the majority of those who fish for votes often fizzle before the end of a campaign. Candidates who discuss their relevant experience while providing sharp contrasts with their opponents are usually far more successful in primaries and beyond.
A citizen feigning frustration about politicians succumbing to corruption and power is equally as frustrating as hearing someone exclaim they voted for a candidate because they belong to the same club or organization. Commonality is a realistic starting point, however the only way to verify a true reflection is to see them in action.
Politicians understand that every government office has its own unique demands and requirements. They also realize that the only prerequisite to being successful is smiling and agreeing with everyone. Leaders gather information and make tough and sometimes unpopular decisions.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Republican Party of Navarro County will host a candidate forum. Free to the public, the event is an excellent opportunity to meet and question those vying to represent us. The event will be held at the Corsicana Opry and Events Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m. Local candidates as well as several from the state level are scheduled to attend.
