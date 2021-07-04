I’ve been known to be obsessive about a routine. And there’s no routine I hold onto more than my morning ritual. My favorite way to spend the early hours - from 5 a.m. to about 8 a.m. - consists of a walk with my dogs, a quick workout, meditation and prayer and a leisurely breakfast where I peruse Corsicana news and read the Dallas paper.
Lately, though, I’ve had to adapt and restructure my mornings. If you haven’t noticed, it’s summer now. I’m pretty much a wimp when it comes to the heat and blazing sun. So I’ve made the conscious decision to work in the garden during the cooler hours. By 9 a.m. the sun rises above the tree line. With no shade in the garden, I can end up feeling zapped of energy if I’m not careful. It’s also a recipe for a major flare up of my chronic migraine condition. So instead of a relaxed start to my day, I eat breakfast in the car on the way to the farm after a shorter version of my other favorite things.
A typical summer day for me goes something like this: I leave our downtown Corsicana loft around 6:30 a.m. so I can start work as close to 7 a.m. as possible. I work for a few hours in the garden and then head to the back of the property where we have our glamping tents and animals. The groves of trees sprinkled throughout that part of the farm and the AC in the glamping tents provide a much needed respite from the heat.
There have been some positive outcomes from adapting my daily routine. I’m much more productive early in the morning than later in the day. And since I like to barrel through and finish a project or task, rather than taking frequent breaks, I’m able to do that a bit easier in the mornings.
I can also take my Boxer puppy, Marshall with me if I’m only going for a few hours. Boxers, like Pugs and Bulldogs, don’t tolerate the heat well because of their shorter snouts. Unable to pant adequately to cool themselves down, it’s just a better option to get him out in the early morning.
Another thing I’m finding is that relinquishing my long standing routine for several days, for a few months, is a reminder that my way isn’t the only way. I can do an abbreviated exercise routine. I can commune with God while watching the sun rise and listening to the sounds of nature. And I can always read the latest news online in the afternoon.
As much as I love my morning routine, I’ve decided I’d rather forgo my long, quiet morning for a cooler couple of hours at the farm. How do you adapt during the hot weather? Even if you don’t work outside, I’ll bet you’re doing something differently.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
