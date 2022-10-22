When I was growing up, my favorite book was Key to the Treasure by Peggy Parrish. It was about three kids who spent summers with their grandparents. In the summer recounted in the book, siblings Liza, Bill and Jed discovered first one clue, and then another and another until at the end of the story they found a long buried treasure.
I smile every time I think of that book. When I read it, it made me feel like anything was possible - that I could have unexpected adventures too. And I have. It’s funny how a book from my childhood could still be having an impact on me. I’m sure my friend Marianne, our town’s librarian, wouldn’t be surprised.
Books, whether read as children or adults, open up a whole new world to readers - to experiences we’ve never had, adventures we’ve never been on and people we’ve never known. I guess my mom, a voracious reader herself at the time, knew that when she signed me up for a book of the month club. Every month I received a highly anticipated package via US Mail. Ripping open the brown box, I couldn’t wait to see and read the newest book.
Those books, in a way, paved the way for my life in Corsicana, and eventually at Purdon Groves. These days I’m experiencing things I never even knew to dream of, living out adventures that keep me on my toes and meeting people that add such richness to my life.
Who knew that I would be owning and living on a farm, interacting with donkeys, pigs, ducks, geese, livestock guardian dogs and a turkey named Tom on a daily basis? Moving to Dallas from Atlanta in 2012 has been one of the biggest adventures of my life. From living in a high rise in downtown Dallas to a historic loft on Corsicana’s Beaton Street to now being on the farm, it’s been anything but boring. And the people I’ve met! Whether I’m FaceTiming, chatting on the phone or meeting up for coffee, I’m fortunate to have met the wide variety of people I now call friends.
As a grandparent, I love the possibilities that books open up for my two granddaughters. Their mom Emilie takes Mia and Sofie to storytime at their local library. Mia, who is two, loves books (especially books about farms) and has her own bookshelves in their living room. Sofie, who is nine months, loves whatever Mia loves.
I can’t wait until the girls are old enough for me to read them Key to the Treasure. Until then, I’ll just read Duck on a Bike by David Shannon and a myriad of other farm books. Who knows what experiences, adventures and friends are in store for Mia and Sofie.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
