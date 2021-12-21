This week as Santa makes final preparations for his journey to bring presents to all the good boys and girls, I asked myself: Should I expect gifts or a lump of coal in my stocking? Upon reflection, I think I’ve been good, so I’ll be optimistic and prepare a list with the understanding that it’ll be difficult for Mr. Claus to fit what I am asking for inside a Christmas stocking.
I want every member of the military, first responders, healthcare workers and educators to know that they are appreciated and supported. To all of them, Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year.
As 2021 stretched on, many anticipated that life would return to normal, but as the year begins to wane some of those feelings have been tempered by the reality of economic stresses and other factors. I’d like to travel again in 2022. I’ll ask Santa for a travel partner as my recent inquiries to Cupid certainly haven’t panned out.
I’d like more time to fully digest the things that interest me, to read biographies and learn about the people who shaped this world as well as learn about the events which continue to influence it. I would encourage everyone in the pursuit of education, never lose sight of its value no matter the circumstance.
I’d love for someone to take the time to teach me how to use technology and social media more productively, and efficiently. I came of age during the dawn of the internet, yet I remain a technophobe. It isn’t impossible to teach this old man new tricks however, at 43, I require exceptionally patient teachers.
As a young boy I received several Notre Dame t-shirts and sweatshirts for Christmas. I was sure wearing the gear on game days brought my favorite team luck. I still wear the shirts on Saturdays but the team’s talent and my loyalty supersede my superstitions.
This year, instead of asking for more team gear, I selfishly ask Santa to deliver a Wide Receiver or two to Notre Dame’s campus who possess elite speed and ability to help the team I love win a long-awaited National Championship.
Speaking of tradition, one of my family’s long-standing Christmas traditions was to open one gift before dinner. Usually a smaller item, the uniquely personal gifts were often the most thoughtful and special of the year.
I hope that everyone has a 2022 full of special moments. Those looking for last minute gift ideas may consider tickets to a performance of the Corsicana ISD’s Penguin Project’s production of Frozen Jr. The Penguin Project empowers students with all types of disabilities to take part in theater. This is Corsicana ISD’s second time participating in the Penguin Project. Last April’s production of Annie Jr. was a tremendous success.
The curtain will drop inside the Corsicana High School Preforming Arts Center Jan. 14, with a second show the following night. It is sure to be an unforgettable evening. Advance tickets go on sale Jan. 5 at cisd.org.
