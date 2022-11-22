Though I’m not big on holidays, I appreciate our national traditions. Thanksgiving was my Great Aunt Katherine’s favorite day of the year. A natural story teller, she was our last matriarch to encourage gathering around a table. She loved hearing our tales as much as she enjoyed sharing hers. I miss her laughter and the kindness which emanated from within her.
My mother and I both fought a losing battle with Mother Nature. She began living her dream near a Florida beach before I could extract myself from the community just as famous for its picturesque views of the Mississippi River as it is for its political corruption. Although we miss the people, neither of us are sentimental about the omnipresent gloom and cold, of an Illinois winter.
Of course I miss my mother and step dad, especially during the holiday season, but neither mom nor I feel the need to fight the crowds or traffic on Thanksgiving. Since moving, I generally turned down holiday dinner invitations, choosing to watch football while remembering holidays of the past.
My mother recognized the potential I had to thrive in this community. Although writing for the local paper was a bit of a surprise, she never doubted my ability to make friends and carve out a niche. After all, she raised me to never meet a stranger.
Still, she wondered if I’d have a place to share my holidays.
Corsicana is where I live but it’s sometimes hard to overcome loneliness especially on Thanksgiving or Christmas. I needed to find a home away from home.
During my first week here, we stopped in at the local VFW Post 3366. The Post Commander Floyd Rowland and his wife greeted us with a smile. Other patrons were equally as welcoming to a stranger though as I shared a drink with my stepdad who served in Vietnam, I felt comfortable almost instantaneously.
Post 3366 is more than another building to get a drink in Corsicana. It’s a place where people care. Those connected to the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization on the national, state and local level are tremendous representatives who not only continue to serve veterans and active-duty military personnel, their membership supports entire communities.
The Post located at 4609 W. Hwy 31 has evolved in the seven years since I arrived. It now has several pool tables and hosts American Pool players Association Leagues. The facility is used to host dinners and celebrations for veterans and military organizations as well as benefits for those facing difficult times within our community.
The post serves dinner most weeks and will again host a Thanksgiving Dinner this Thursday for people who don’t want to spend the holiday alone.
Dinner will start at 4 p.m., and although it isn’t necessary, those attending may bring a side dish or dessert to pass. A cash donation to defray the cost of food is not required, but would be appreciated.
Corsicana is far from home and my family, but I am thankful for the people and to the VFW every day of the year.
This column is dedicated to the men and women who serve in our military as well as those who once answered the call. Thank you one and all.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year. Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
