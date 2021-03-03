President Roosevelt walked to the front of the House Chamber and addressed a Joint Session of Congress on December 8, 1941. He asked for, and received a formal declaration of war against the Empire of Japan. His steady but impassioned words were even more remarkable because as he spoke rallying and preparing the nation for the difficult days to come, his legs were encumbered by heavy braces.
Afflicted with polio like symptoms, Roosevelt likely had Guillain–Barré Syndrome. Though he required assistance walking, and at times using a wheelchair for expediency, he exemplified strength for those still reeling from the Great Depression.
Roosevelt, went to great lengths to shield the extent of his disability from the public. He was obliged in the effort; only a handful of photos were taken of the President while he was in a wheelchair.
I remain disappointed that a monument dedicated to Roosevelt includes a bronze depiction of him confined in a wheelchair, because he worked hard to ensure that one wouldn’t be an indelible part of his image. Increasing the visibility of disabled Americans is important but the chair is only a small part of his legacy. His actions helped ensure the safety and rights of millions around the world.
Though improved from decades past, misconceptions about those who have mental and physical challenges still persist. A revelation about Roosevelt’s condition at the time would’ve harmed him politically, and potentially shaken the public’s confidence in the government’s veracity and ability on the eve of war. It’s unlikely that Roosevelt’s ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the press would’ve been honored if he were a modern-day politician.
Former Colorado Senator, Gary Hart, invited press scrutiny, encouraging reporters to follow him amid rumors of infidelity. Talk of his supposed dalliances derailed his 1988 Presidential campaign.
Salacious details aside, increased media coverage has certainly changed the nature and norms of politics. In the era of cell phones, social media and the 24-hour news cycle, it’s become even more difficult to avoid prying eyes. Obviously its desirable to avoid political controversy all together but mistakes can and do happen. Luckily, most Americans seem to enjoy a good comeback story.
Today, the public reacts in real time to events and controversies while promising to hold officials and candidates accountable. Anyone considering public office should first determine their comfort level discussing anything embarrassing with their mother, and a stranger without context. Beyond policy, ideology or blame the first question voters should consider before making a final choice is whether or not those seeking office can rise to an occasion, or will they buckle under the pressure?
Appreciate or dislike Sen. Cruz, he’s no longer only known as the conservative voice for Texas. In the eyes of many Cruz forfeited the “Come and Take It” spirit which voters across the state associated with him. Instead, when things got tough, he “Up and Left It.” He risks being branded as absent following a winter storm that left millions of his constituents stranded, and cold without electricity or water, all while pleading for anyone to help.
