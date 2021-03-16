During an election year in which Americans were fragmented politically and socially, we briefly found consensus sharing befuddled stories about how we lost an accurate sense of time during mandated shutdowns.
Job loss affected millions, as the pandemic stretched further into 2020. Those able to keep their jobs often traded the conference room for the kitchen table. Students, teachers and staffs, adapted to educational challenges as best they could in a world that was at times unrecognizable.
Healthcare professionals have the unending gratitude of human kind and were present when no one else could be. Those who care for us will hopefully soon be able to rest and receive the care they need. The collective toll of this virus should always be remembered.
When this began, I didn’t realize the impact the lack of social interaction would have on school aged children. I’m sorry that so many missed out. In all honesty, a year ago I didn’t appreciate the importance of socialization with friends and extended family.
It’s not that I wasn’t empathetic, just unaware. I spent most of my youth at home, voluntarily watching sports, not at school functions or parties.
Though there were obviously more consequential aspects of the pandemic, the weight of Covid first hit when the NCAA canceled both the college wrestling and basketball tournaments, out of an abundance of cation. I began to grasp the seriousness of what was happening when an organization which worships money, decided to forgo their cash cows.
Watching the college basketball tournament is tradition. Through the years. my dad and I watched every possession of hundreds of tournament games together. The memory of him smiling as a result of my excitement during the days and evenings is something I cherish.
March Madness, and sports in general, help me feel something I still have a hard time expressing. My dad and I talked about sports when little else came easy. Even though he died in 2005, I can feel him around me, especially in March and April. I was sad that we didn’t get to watch games “together” in 2020.
Most of the world, and sports would eventually shut down. As fans continued to wait, “classic games” on the sports networks were used to scratch the unrequited itch of those experiencing withdrawals. They helped but something still felt off.
As 2021 begins, fans are returning to the stands, and it feels good. Last week, I received my second vaccine, thanks to wonderful professionals at the IOOF Center. There were feelings of genuine optimism and happiness shared in that room.
Vaccinations are providing a light at the end of the tunnel, but we aren’t there yet. In the interim, I’ll continue to mask while in public, showing solidarity with those continuing to battle to mitigate the virus.
For me, continuing to social distance won’t be a problem either, there’s basketball games to watch. Normal, is relative and remains in the distance, but the return of tradition and sports is one step in that direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.