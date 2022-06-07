I love politics, though I am becoming less fond of politicians of every stripe. During a political dinner held outside of Navarro County, a Democratic candidate recalled a 31-year-old chance encounter with a well-known but deceased, Texas politician. The tactic was bold because Democrats haven’t held a statewide office since 1994. On this particular night the speaker lacked both confidence and a crescendo. Ultimately, he failed to rally party faithful and perpetuated fundamental flaws all candidates must overcome.
Democrats have long branded themselves as forward-thinkers, while most successful Republican candidates connect updated policy initiatives with nostalgia in order to achieve electoral success.
Think 1994’s Contract with America, Republicans promised legislative action on several fronts. They gained a net of 35 seats in the House of Representatives, and eight in the Senate.
In 2010, several fresh-faced Republican candidates based their campaigns on repealing the Affordable Care Act; eventually giving up after dozens of efforts couldn’t even gain full GOP support. The inability to deliver on their primary campaign promise undercut the notion that Republicans could effectively govern. The incessant haggling and front row view of pre-made sausage actually increased the popularity of the legislation Republicans hoped to end.
Disenchanted, activists began looking for outsiders who would be more accountable, to those who elected them while shaking up Washington in the process.
Since the 1930s the President’s party has only gained seats in Congress three times during the first midterm following a Presidential election. Inflation and other economic indicators, will likely dominate much of the ongoing political conversation. Other issues may have an effect but lighter wallets tend to drive angry people to the polls. The combination history and rising prices will likely render the 2022 midterm results anticlimactic.
I am curious about how the anticipated Republican majorities in both chambers will govern. I’m also interested to find out to what degree any legislative success might influence who Republican Primary voters choose as their 2024 Presidential nominee.
Early favorites include Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. At this moment I wouldn’t pick either man, instead I’ll take the open field.
Blooms wilt in unyielding heat. The presidential campaign spotlight often reveals previously unseen warts, and Trump is a wildcard who has sustained a lot of damage. Following a long flirtation, I believe he’ll decline the opportunity to run a third time. Instead, his influence will continue to impact the party. By bowing out, the number of inquiries into his political, business and legal dealings will dwindle. He’ll also reduce his family’s exposure and escape the scrutiny of another campaign. His supporters will view him as a selfless hero ready to move on to the next challenge. Detractors will gladly rid themselves of him. I’ll bet they lose focus and fall victim to a bait and switch, forgetting that policy is what fills the void.
It’s both dangerous and tempting to prognosticate political futures but unlike the 2022 midterms, a year and a half of watching Republicans vie for the open 2024 Presidential nomination will be fascinating.
