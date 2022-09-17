Many of you know that change is hard for me. And I don’t just mean run-of-the-mill difficult or challenging. It can be almost debilitating.
The recent move to our farm initially relieved a lot of stress, simplifying chores and the process of preparing for guests and events. I began to feel like I’d finally adjusted to that change, and then my husband Houston presented me with some interesting opportunities, both for us and for the farm. So once again, I find myself off balance and floundering.
There are times when I’m so deep in my ruts that a sudden shift leaves me feeling more than just a little unbalanced, almost like I’m careening off into a ditch. This might sound dramatic, given that I’m a pretty even-keeled person who rarely displays the highs and lows of my more in-touch-with-themselves brothers and sisters.
Some people, like my husband, thrive on change. And once a decision has been made, he moves on mentally, even if it’s weeks before the implementation. I, on the other hand, feel like I’m just getting in my groove when a different opportunity presents itself. Don’t get me wrong, these are often wise options: an opportunity for expanding our business or a different growing method for our produce. It makes no difference what the scenario is; I still have to adjust and figure out my role in the new situation.
My recent ponderings have forced me to go even deeper and ask the question: “What’s my purpose?” And I’m not just talking about what my purpose is at the farm. I’m considering my life outside of the farm as well.
To be candid, turning 60 a few months ago has also led me to be introspective - something that doesn’t come easily for me. I’ve begun making lists of what’s important to me. This ranges from how I spend my day to features I want in our tiny home.
Was it wrong for my husband to bring up new ideas? Not at all. Is it wrong for me to feel overwhelmed and unsettled? No. It’s just the reality.
It’s much easier to write lighthearted stories about adorable farm animals and draw some conclusions about how things I’m learning on the farm can be applied to all of our lives. However, these new developments are requiring me to go deep - something I’m not particularly fond of doing.
I guess it shouldn’t be a surprise that with such a big change - namely moving to the farm full-time - there would come some adjustments and soul searching. I honestly don’t have a huge revelation. I’m just throwing out my current mental state, thinking maybe I’m not alone.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
