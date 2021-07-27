Although, streaming has increased in popularity in recent years, early data confirms the ratings for the 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies were disappointing. There’s the possibility that people were busy on Friday, and will tune in later, once the excitement of competition captures an audience.
I believe there’s a parallel between changing viewing habits and the evolving American electorate, but more evidence is needed to draw conclusions and judge the strength of the correlation. Certainly demographics, important to both advertisers and politicians, are changing.
Some disparage the politization of athletics, but politics have always been on the periphery of the Games. However, it’s not athletes but social media which seems to take the joy from everything.
Regardless if others choose to watch, I’m an Olympics junkie. In 1988 Americans Janet Evans and Matt Biondi dominated in the pool becoming the talk of the Seoul Games. I watched before school and have been hooked ever since.
The United States are scheduled to host the Olympics in 2028. I hope a little home cooking will help those who are just now beginning to dream their own Olympic dreams.
The motto of faster, higher, stronger, embodies the spirit of competition, allowing even couch potatoes like me to experience some of the thrills of the world’s best athletes as they excel on a global stage.
Now, I realize that competition is just one part of the experience. The made-for-television stories designed to pull at the heart strings, are key to prime time ratings success. No matter what draws an individual to the television set I believe every American should cheer for Team USA, no matter the season or event.
Unfortunately, the Tokyo Olympics weren’t immune to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the Olympic motto was adjusted to reflect our times. Organizers added “Together” to signify the fight against the virus which has changed and taken so many lives around the world. Already postponed, the decision exclude spectators from venues has been an adjustment. COVID-19 changed many things including the training and routines of world class athletes. The idea of being together might fit within the Games but will have a hard time permeating our politics.
The virus reshaped the 2020 elections and continues to complicate our current political environment. The public seems unwilling to agree to further mask mandates, as questions persist about the Delta variant, and how the increase of infection rates will impact the economy ahead of the 2022 midterms. All of these factors will influence the decisions of an already divided voting public.
On July 27, voters in Navarro, Ellis and parts of Tarrant Counties will go to the polls to select the next Representative for Texas’s Sixth Congressional District. The special runoff election, scheduled for Tuesday, is between Republican candidates Jake Ellzey and Susan Wright. This election is the final leg of a long and unusual race. Voters may not get a medal, but we can finish on strong and receive a sticker, at the end of this competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.