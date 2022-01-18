Many fantasize about the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but fail to realize that stars sacrifice their privacy and parts of themselves with every role. I admire those with the confidence to pursue tinsel town dreams.
Humans connect with people who they see on screens, because we are able to see ourselves in who they portray. However, with age comes the understanding that their roles nor reality are ours. The connections the public forges with stars can lead to disappointment or foster a life-long love affair.
Betty White cherished fans and became America’s sweetheart. Her career began in radio before the dawn of the television age. She gave life to several iconic characters over her decades-long career. Betty was embraced by generations of fans, crediting a Facebook campaign for her opportunity to host Saturday Night Live at 88.
She advocated passionately for animals, the disabled, and several other causes, though she avoided potential backlash, advising that some things are simply not the public’s business.
At 99, Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve 2021. Many on social media said that she didn’t live long enough, while others said they would continue to draw inspiration from her, by living a life of importance.
White left us the extraordinary gifts of the characters she portrayed. She was a versatile trail blazer, who seemed to spread joy everywhere. As an entertainer, she was not afraid to “go anywhere” while on stage or in front of cameras.
I first became acquainted with Betty White during her time on the Golden Girls, a show which highlighted the hijinks and friendships of four older women. That half-hour was appointment television for my grandmother. She and I laughed as the girls’ traded barbs and swapped stories while eating cheesecake.
In the days since her death, I learned more about the origins of White’s career, which included hosting a talk show and acting on several sitcoms, one of which she produced. White improvised, acted, sang and read commercials. She also hosted two television shows which bore her name. White was known as the First Lady of game shows, during a time that was dominated by the format.
In addition to her work on radio and television, she also loved the stage. Her passion to perform was ignited by writing and starring in the graduation play at Horace Mann Elementary School, after her parents moved to California from Illinois.
Last week, several Corsicana ISD students wowed audiences from the stage inside the Corsicana High School Performing Arts Center. Like other Penguin Project productions, Frozen Jr. allowed those with disabilities to experience the benefits of theater which extend far beyond the stage.
I’m not one of those who discount celebrity, nor will I excessively mourn Betty White, because she’ll never truly leave us. I choose to imagine her in heaven reunited with her husband Allen Ludden, celebrating her birthday, spending time with friends and family, entertaining and cluing us in that the thing that is truly necessary for success here on earth is love.
