My kids are Halloween enthusiasts. They get festive for every holiday, but there's nothing like Halloween in their minds. As I write this, they've spent most of the weekend making new decorations and digging out the old ones from the basement. They've been planning their costumes for months already.
I don't know what it is that makes that holiday so much fun for them, but I know that they are amused by things that most people would find scary. And like all kids, they like planning ahead and looking to the future. My youngest son has already decreed that he's getting a dog when he turns 8. His seventh birthday is still almost two months away.
I like looking to the future too, and until early this spring, it was pretty easy to take for granted what that future was going to look like. But now we're living with the reality that so much of life has become a game of wait and see, and even the things we have now aren't promised to still be there tomorrow.
Months ago, there was no guarantee that the 2020 baseball season would get played, and now that it is underway, no guarantee that it won't suddenly have to stop. There isn't a clearly-defined guideline for what would shut this season down, but already the Marlins and Cardinals have had outbreaks that stopped them from playing for prolonged periods. Most recently, the Reds had their Saturday and Sunday games postponed because of a positive test on their team.
Every game feels like a gift as a result. Looking ahead to a series a week from now seems like a potentially foolish endeavor, let alone to the playoffs in October.
One of the things that I have had a harder time accepting since March has been the way that future planning has become so tricky.
As I watch my kids milling around pulling out Halloween decorations and talking about what they are going to wear, I know that there's no way to know if they'll be able to go trick or treating, or if they will wear their costumes anywhere besides our house. It's tempting to think about that and convince myself that the uncertainty we're living under is a brand new phenomenon.
It's not, though. Not only have their been other pandemics throughout human history that have altered people's way of life dramatically, but life even under the best of circumstances offers no guarantee that things will go as we planned. There's a familiar Yiddish proverb that translates to "Man plans, and God laughs." This is true whether we're living through COVID-19 or cruising along during times that feel normal.
When the quarantine started, I made the decision to be better about getting enough sleep. In the last few years, I had gotten bad about not sleeping nearly enough at night and was feeling the effects, so I saw this as an opportunity to right that personal wrong. And as I did that over the last few months, I kept telling myself that when I returned to a more typical work schedule, I wouldn't slip back into old sleep-deprivation habits. I'm a week into being back to work, and already I've struggled with keeping that promise.
In the same way, I'd like to be better about accepting the inevitable gulf between my plans and reality that will come, even after this pandemic is over. I think doing that will help me to better appreciate what I have while I have it. I've been guilty plenty of times of wishing time away looking forward to something that's coming the next evening, the next weekend, the next month and along the way missing something good that was happening at the moment.
While I am tempted to pine for the hopefully near future when baseball stadiums are full of fans again and the season runs its usual meandering 162-game course, I'm enjoying the wackiness of what's going on right now. There are seven-inning doubleheader games, the National League has the designated hitter after resisting for almost 50 years, and there's a free runner on second base during extra innings. Because there are no fans at the games, you can hear the chatter of the players in the dugout, and they are usually encouraging their teammates during an at-bat like you'd hear at a Little League game.
And while I'm also tempted to look ahead to when life feels more normal again, there are things to enjoy about the time I'm having now too. Like better sleep, weird baseball games, more time to spend at home, and kids getting fired up for Halloween in mid-August.
(This was their night-light for all of the Halloween season last year, which for them started just after Labor Day.)
