When our children were young, we encouraged them to play. Houston and I recognized the important “work” that took place when they built, created, improvised and otherwise used their imaginations. They learned things about themselves: things they liked, things they didn't like. And they figured out who they wanted to join them in their play.
Last week I was reminded of my own need to play. I can become so task oriented that anything short of productive work seems like a waste of time, when in fact it’s anything but. On the spur of the moment, McClendon and Yessika had invited me to go to Waco with them, with promises that we’d be back early in the afternoon.
I woke up later than normal on Friday and felt exhausted. After what had been a busy week, and hosting an event the previous evening, I’d planned to rest and pace myself for what was sure to be a full weekend. I thought that was what I needed. Boy, was I wrong. Going with my son and daughter-in-law on a spontaneous day trip, one that I didn’t have to plan, was just what my heart and mind needed.
McClendon and Yessika knew Houston had been sick for the better part of two weeks and recognized what I didn’t - that I needed a break. I, on the other hand, was so focused on what I thought I HAD to do, that I didn’t take into account what was most important. With some additional encouragement, I did something I rarely do: I threw caution to the wind and said yes. A mere hour and a half after waking, I slid into the back seat of their Subaru for the 50 minute ride to Waco.
Over coffee and shared pastries at Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits, we talked about the places they wanted to visit. I was happy to be along for the ride, and so enjoyed browsing in two bookstores, watching McClendon experience Magnolia and the Silos for the first time and eating at a hole in the wall deli.
Last Friday’s day trip reminded me of the importance of taking time to play. For some reason I’ve been operating under the mistaken assumption that every day has to be productive. But that’s simply not the case. Taking time to enjoy and play builds up the reserves needed for when work - hard work - is necessary.
I hope I remember this the next time someone asks me to do something spontaneous. And I hope that I encourage others to play as well. There’s no shame in taking time off. In fact, I’m learning it’s the wise person who recognizes the importance of making play a priority.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
