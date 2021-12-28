I am filled with anticipation that the upcoming year will surpass all expectations. Though I am generally realistic, I remain optimistic about the new year. That hope and College Bowl Games easily makes New Year’s Day my favorite holiday. The unknown about the year ahead lends itself to predictions and although there aren’t penalties for wrong answers it’s interesting to keep a record.
Television, movies and music are important, but ancillary to politics and sports which are my true passions. COVID delayed the release of Top Gun: Maverick which I plan on seeing multiple times in theaters after its scheduled opening May 22, 2022. I predict that Naval enlistment will spike after the probable blockbuster’s release, just as it did in 1986 when the original Top Gun catapulted off the carrier into the Danger Zone.
COVID-19, its variants and viral fatigue, will serve as vignettes in the 2022 elections, but the economy will play the lead role.
I know this won’t be seen as a big leap or an outlandish prediction, but Republicans will sweep to victory in November. While Democrats continue to search for a cohesive message beyond the Jan. 6 Congressional hearings, Republicans are already driving home the economic impact of rising prices of goods and services, inflation, and supply chain issues, in addition to the cost of government spending which is seemingly connecting with conservatives and Independents.
For Democrats, the reversal of economic indicators is the only path for electoral success. Instead of focusing on specific parts of legislation supported by a large portion of the public, they allowed a small group of legislators and the price tag to define the Build Back Better Bill.
That blunder will cost Democrats.
Election night 2022 could be reminiscent of the 1994 midterm elections when Republicans gained 54 seats in the House of Representatives. Redistricting and nearly two dozen Democratic retirements, is already advantageous to Republicans who will also regain control of the Senate.
Statewide, Republican Greg Abbott will win his party’s Gubernatorial nomination, and another term after defeating Beto O’Rourke. Although he’s engaging, O’Rourke will be hard pressed to replicate the level of excitement he generated during his 2018 Senate campaign. I expect an onslaught of advertising and in the end, a comfortable victory for Abbott.
I hope that legislators in Austin will continue to increase funding for public education. However, I won’t go as far as predicting the issue will receive much beyond platitudes. Playing shell games with taxpayer money is unbecoming and a disservice to those who are forced speculate about fiscal year budgets at the eleventh hour. Teachers and administrators take a lot of flak, they deserve better from elected officials.
I wish everyone a happy and healthy new year. I hope the dawn of 2022 sees less polarization, and zero-sum politics. The importance of compromise has too often been overshadowed by political ideology; I hope the new year begins that change. Unfortunately, forecasting a return to civility requires a greater reliance on prayer than prediction.
