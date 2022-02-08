It’s become common to say that if something won’t be important in five years don’t spend five minutes worrying about it. Though I try not to sweat the small stuff, voting is worth the time for extended consideration. After all, the decisions made by those we elect will impact Texas and Navarro County, long after they leave office. Individuals who enter the voting booth should plan for the future as well.
Campaign staffs deserve credit for accomplishing many tasks which allow candidates to concentrate on the issues. Organizing a campaign calendar is necessary and routine. Attending community events and forums are data points for measuring a campaign’s success. Naturally, interviews, questionnaires, advertising and door to door activities, are done to connect with voters and designed to get out the vote on or before Election Day.
Every political party and all candidates should encourage supporters to vote as early as possible, because an early vote doesn’t require additional resources in order to capture it. No matter when it’s cast, the principle of one person one vote should be celebrated. It’s truly shameful that legislative efforts to curtail access to voting have been successful across the country. Additionally, it’s inconceivable that the practice of voting early has itself became a flashpoint of political division.
As a society we should continue to encourage every eligible voter to participate in the process. Texas and other state governments did a disservice by placing additional obstacles in front of individuals who wanted to cast a ballot, no matter when that occurs. I began voting early to be a positive example for those I was attempting to persuade to go to the polls.
A reminder, Election Day is March 1. Early voting begins in Texas Feb. 14.
Since moving to Navarro County I’ve continued the practice of voting early even though I’m no longer assisting candidates. The Navarro County Elections staff is helpful, courteous and professional. The voting process in our county is relatively quick and easy, in spite of the state’s best efforts and cumbersome bureaucracy.
As it should be, the most difficult task of a participant in a representative democracy is choosing a candidate.
In addition to state races, Navarro County voters have the opportunity to select our county’s future elected officials, including those in contested races for Commissioner in Precinct’s 2 and 4. Justice of the Peace in Pct. 4, requires a choice as will who will serve as Navarro County Constable in Pct. 2.
Speaking from experience, I know that candidates’ their friends’ families’ and supporters are beginning final preparations for the home stretch. Every one of them has at one point doubted themselves and asked if this is worth it?
It is.
I guarantee each of them are pushing through fatigue and beginning to feel overwhelmed by the number of tasks that lay ahead of them during the next few weeks. No matter how tempting, I encourage all of the candidates to resist looking ahead. Instead, focus on the primary tasks and finish strong.
