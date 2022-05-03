Country music star Garth Brooks and others brought cool to Nashville in the 1990s. The genre’s surge in popularity brought new fans to the music I’d enjoyed for years.
One of my mom’s CDs was The Judds Greatest Hits. The mother daughter musical duo were prolific in the mid 1980s. For those benefit of young people, CDs were the last form of technology rendered obsolete by digital music platforms which financially decimated the music industry.
Naomi Judd died Saturday at the age of 76. She left a husband, two daughters and a Hall of Fame music career as part of her legacy. Grandpa (Tell Me About the Good Old Days) was one of more than a dozen of the group’s number one hits.
In that particular song, the protagonist asks if what we see today is progress, when compared to the past. The answer, I just don’t know, is as haunting in 2022 as it was when it first played on the radio.
At 43, I have new found empathy for grandparents and parents who adjusted to a changing world. Now the generation who saw the dawn of the internet must wrestle with important questions of our own, including weighing the security of technology as well as its impact on society and future generations.
Last week it was announced that Navarro County would be the site of a planned 1 GW expansion of Riot BlockChain. The work would make their Bit Coin mining operation one of the largest in the world, with a total capacity of 1.7 GW.
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that can be sent from peer to peer. It cannot be traced or tracked, with some cryptocurrency already lost because owners have misplaced their passwords.
Generally multiple computers are necessary to solve equations and mine the cryptocurrency.
I hope this venture is successful for the company, investors and the residents of Navarro County who could use the promised economic shot in the arm.
The first phase of the expansion is projected to be $333 million and take shape by mid-2024. However, I am skeptical about the long-term success of this proposed 265-acre facility in the county or others of its kind.
Some may call me a pessimist, with more becoming accustomed to performing tasks online. Technology and attitudes have evolved, but it’ll take a lot of convincing before I’ll consider our current financial system this century’s buggy whip. Innovation takes time and rarely happens overnight; investors should demand tangible results before offering resources.
Every widget requires prototypes and market tests to balance promises and speculation. Crypto currency is volatile but shouldn’t be an exception.
Riot BlockChain’s stock price fell from a high of $77.90 per share Feb. 17, 2021 to $22.33 later that December. As of April 27, the price per share was $10.98.
I’m not afraid of the future, nor would I advise others to be. We have access to information allowing for research of crypto-mining, energy usage, and noise mitigation, and other related concerns; I consider that progress.
