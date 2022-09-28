Some 30 years ago, Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished…Having always been fond of history and intrigued by the prospect of time travel and changing the past, the iconic narration set the scene of one of my favorite shows growing up.
Although the original series only ran from 1989 to 1993, it became a cult and syndication favorite, combining science-fiction, history, and heart. The main character faced mirror images that were not his own as he temporarily “leapt” into another person’s body, trying to put right what once went wrong.
The show’s wide-ranging premise allowed the writers and Executive Producer, Donald Bellisario, the latitude to explore societal issues which were flash points of tension and controversy throughout the 20th century including race, feminism, and the evolution of gender roles in society. Topics deemed too controversial for television networks at the time, were fair game because of the program’s futuristic setting.
For example, the show approached the issue of mental disability and a plethora of cultural and generational issues with dignity. The show was also among the first to seriously address the difficulties of being a woman in the business world in several thought-provoking gender bending ways.
With the help of an observer armed with wit and a super computer smaller than a modern cell phone, percentages and probabilities provided Dr. Beckett a road map to help people. He “leaped” into situations which required him to quickly problem solve and adapt. Every episode of the original series left me enthralled wondering about how seemingly insignificant decisions would impact the future.
One of Quantum Leap’s most beloved original episodes, centered around the main character leaping into himself as a teenager. Sam Beckett was able to see his parents and brother again.
There isn’t anyone alive who wouldn’t cherish such an opportunity, although the inability to fix everything can be heartbreaking. The opportunity to enjoy the good times should never be taken for granted.
Humans are the only species capable of contemplating what we would do differently in our lives.
If I could choose, my leap home would begin with playing basketball with my father, shortly after my high school graduation. In just a few weeks I would begin my college career which began at local community college, where I’ve met several long-term friends. Like Sam, I would be hard pressed to return to the present. I would hug those I love and express that my dad should take better care of his health, but it was difficult to convince my stubborn midwestern father to give up much, including his regular breakfast.
News that the same network would reboot Quantum Leap with a cast that reflects the diversity in society today left some wary about tarnishing the legacy of the original series. However, I eagerly anticipated it’s Sept. 19 premier. I’m not sure how long this version of the series will last, but I argue that the last 29 years has provided several opportunities for setting things right.
I can’t wait to see who Dr. Ben Song leaps into next.
