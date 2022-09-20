I had only seen him cry one other time but the news that I was suicidal reduced my father to tears. I had sought counseling at Southern Illinois University, having already taken steps to leave school because I wasn’t strong enough to push past the weight I felt on my chest. There are many causes for suicide, although the act is rarely understood.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The designation sheds light on an issue that is often a source of shame. Loved ones are often left with unanswered questions, and guilt. According to the Center for Disease Control, suicide rates among Americans rose from 2000 to 2018 before decreasing to 45,979 self-inflicted deaths in 2020.
Eventually, I graduated from Carbondale, however, because of those delays, neither my father nor grandmother were able to see me finish my education.
After college, I tried once again to bury my issues and move on without properly addressing them. I apologize to all those who I leaned on without first properly bracing myself. Unfortunately, I put additional and undeserved stress on relationships, while searching for something I couldn’t see within myself.
Since 2018, I’ve continued to treat my depression with counseling. I’m no longer ashamed to admit that I need the extra help, though I certainly wish I could see an end to this struggle. For many of us, seeing the next day is often a victory.
I’m not apprehensive about discussing my struggles in the public eye. This column is as an opportunity to dispassionately relate my experiences and use these platforms to encourage others to reach out for necessary mental health services.
I don’t mean this in a glib fashion, but so far, I am still here. A simple fact that I couldn’t have guaranteed a few years ago. Later, I shared my struggles with my mother as well, from across the room I could see the emotion in her eyes.
My mom’s been with me through all my surgeries, physical therapy, and teenage tribulations, she told me that my dying would effectively end her life.
I cannot leave her alone.
I feel the most at ease while sitting behind a computer sharing a story, even about this intimate and difficult topic. I focus on work, some family and friends, but I doubt that my war with depression will end in complete victory.
Depression is insidious and capable of stealing moments and memories which can never be replicated.
There are still those who equate mental health struggles with weakness but the negative stigma associated with receiving mental health services is beginning to crumble, though access is limited especially in rural areas.
I hope that others begin to view counseling and medication as a port in the storm, I encourage those in need to reach out to the national suicide prevention hotline by dialing 998.
Anyone dialing those three digits is connected to trained mental health professionals at a local or regional crisis center. My aim in writing this column was to help someone, please know the act of writing this also helped me.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
