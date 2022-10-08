Summer 2022 will go down as one of the driest in Texas history. It was also hot, very hot. From a weather standpoint, it’s a time we don’t want to repeat on our farm. But we did learn a lot. Here are just a few things we either learned for the first time or were reminded of from previous summers.
Cover crops are vital. The recent drought made us all too aware of the need to plant cover crops for our grazing animals in areas that won’t get scorched by the sun. Summer 2021 was not dry; in fact July was particularly wet. This ensured that there was plenty of groundcover all summer for our Kunekune pigs and donkeys. The same was true the previous summer. But this year those same areas were devoid of any groundcover. Now we know that we need to plant cover crops in shaded areas too in case we have another drought-filled summer.
We have to try to prevent any tree disease. This summer will also be remembered for the high number of oak trees that were lost in our community. Some think last year’s heavy rainfall and this summer’s drought contributed to the loss. The centerpiece of our property is three giant oak trees. The rest of the farm is made up of equal parts trees and pastureland. Not long after purchasing the farm, Houston consulted with an arborist who inoculated the three main trees for disease common to oaks. We recently became aware that firewood from other places can carry pests and diseases that could harm our trees. That’s why over the past year, in an effort to keep our trees healthy, we’ve begun requiring our guests to source their firewood from our property - either by gathering twigs from the woods or buying our pre-cut firewood bundles.
Capturing rainwater can make a significant difference. Since there is no aquaphor on our property, thus no well, we have four ponds (tanks) that we use for agricultural purposes. Houston (and sometimes contractors) have worked hard at contouring the land so that when it rains, water flows into one of the ponds. This past summer we were able to use those ponds to water grass and other areas of the property.
Start outside work early in the day. We learned in previous summers the importance of pacing ourselves when doing outdoor projects. Beginning early in the morning and taking a break around lunchtime made the summer much more bearable. Since we moved to the farm in late June, we were able to take full advantage of the early morning coolness to work on projects.
This week I’ve relished morning temps in the 50’s and 60’s. Before long, cold weather will arrive with another set of hurdles to overcome. But no matter the weather, we have opportunities to learn, adjust and meet the challenges head on. And those same challenges that we hate when they’re occurring are the very things that will help us as we prepare for the next year.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.