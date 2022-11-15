I’d predicted a modest 35 Republican victories in the House with one pickup in the Senate prior to Tuesday’s election. That number was achievable, given redistricting and historic trends but American voters rejected decades of conventional political that foreshadowed Democratic defeat.
Remarkably, Democrats held the Senate because Republicans advanced bad candidates who were willing acquiesce to a twice impeached President whose brand is beginning to go stale.
Those hoping to stem another Democratic gain in the Senate, must pin their hopes to Hershel Walker, an objectively flawed candidate who Trump endorsed. The question remains, following losses in in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada, whether Georgia voters will turnout for someone who couldn’t reach the threshold of 50% of the vote during what was thought to be a wave election.
Florida Senator Rick Scott called Tuesday’s results disappointing, while others began making excuses for why they failed to meet lofty pre-election expectations. Most seem to have their sights trained on Donald Trump, who’s preferred candidates couldn’t stand up to an electorate who didn’t bow to his whims the way a large percentage of Republican primary voters have.
Speculation is growing that Donald Trump will announce a third run for President, before the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff. The move would further fracture the party. Some Republicans will likely stay home while Independents and Democrats flood Peach State polling locations to further repudiate Trump’s influence on the GOP.
Eligible votes are still being counted in more than a dozen races in the House of Representatives giving Democrats an outside chance at maintaining control in that chamber as well. I expect when all votes are counted Republicans will narrowly retake the House for the first time since 2019.
Divided government has historically provided stability for the financial markets because neither party has the power to enact extreme policies. Hopefully the unexpected result will be the path for moderation and compromise to return to Washington.
I remain a principled conservative, more focused on fiscal matters than social issues. Although I have a bit of schadenfreude regarding the state of the modern Republican Party. Nothing would please me more than seeing invertebrate Republican leadership exposed for horse trading under the auspices of governing, while beholden to the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Bobert, and other vapid MAGA acolytes.
Republicans once bragged they were the party of ideas and debate, but they’ve offered little more than the same old lines and plans to bolster a dragging economy, lower crippling gas prices or near record inflation. Instead, many stayed quiet expecting voters to install them to what they considered their rightful place.
Tuesday’s results show their strategy didn’t work.
While Democrats certainly have their issues, the Party of Lincoln has allowed itself to be tethered to a parasite and other zealots who have alienated large swaths of the electorate who are looking to the future, including those aged 18 to 29 and the majority of women of child bearing age.
Republicans must cut ties with Trump and other election deniers if they have any hope of making significant splashes in the future.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year. Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
