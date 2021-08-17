The Chicago Cubs baseball team is bad this year but their inconsistency and lack of effort at all levels hasn’t affected my love of the game. Having the stands full again at Wrigley Field was the apex of a season which has had a number of lows, including being swept by the crosstown White Sox.
As the mirage of the 2021 Cubs faded, late July trades transformed the club. The North-siders are now largely unrecognizable. Those still wearing the Cubs jerseys are struggling to maintain the fourth-place position in a five-team division.
It’s harder to get excited about this version of the Cubs, especially when a scorecard is necessary to tell exactly Who’s on First, or What’s on Second.
To tell the truth many times I Don’t Know who’s playing Third Base, let alone Short Stop, and judging by their recent performance, it seems even the players don’t give a darn.
Those who brought a World Series Championship to Chicago’s North Side in 2016, won’t be forgotten by legions of fans who let out years of frustration and tears after reaching the pinnacle of the sport.
Falling back to reality isn’t easy, especially while a rival is ascending on a familiar path.
Some may know Chicago baseball rivalry is mostly friendly with loyalties split between neighborhoods, school yards and families.
The White Sox, Chicago’s other team, took part in the first Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams, in Dyersville, Iowa, last week.
A Midwesterner for most of my life, I’ve yet to visit the spot made famous by the 1989 film. But seeing the reactions of both players and fans, showed just how special that place is.
Even before the first pitch, the game captured the nation’s attention. The players entering the field through the corn, led by actor Kevin Costner, was a hair-raising experience. The Homerun in the last at bat provided a Hollywood ending, and a winner for the White Sox.
There’s something fantastic about watching grown men briefly return to a simpler time when darkness was the only thing that stopped most baseball games. It’s also thrilling to watch balls disappear into a field of corn.
The ticket was the most expensive for an MLB regular season game on record, but in the iconic film, James Earl Jones’s character correctly predicted, “…They'll pass over the money without even thinking about it. For it is money they have and peace they lack.”
The game was the highest rated regular season game since 2005. Of course, it didn’t hurt that the Chicago and New York media markets were represented, but I dare say it was the nostalgia more than the novelty which attracted viewers from across the country.
I’ve watched the Field of Dreams dozens of times, after each viewing as a kid, I hoped the afterlife included baseball fields full of Hall of Famers playing like kids. Now, I’m also looking forward to the prospect of again, playing catch with my dad.
