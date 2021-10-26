I believe leaders are made, though the creator puts individuals in place in order to complete a task. Recently I found an audiobook entitled Conversations with Major Dick Winters: Life Lessons from the Commander of the Band of Brothers.
I turned on my device and didn’t stop until I finished the book.
Winters became Commander of Easy Company 2nd Battalion of the 506 Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101 Airborne Division, after D-Day. He and his men were among those who jumped behind enemy lines into Normandy, Holland and Bastogne during World War II. A humble man, Winters said, “Wars do not make men great but they can bring out the greatness in good men.” Many in the 506th said they would follow Winters into hell, because, “he always did the right thing.”
Repeatedly, the Major expressed appreciation and love for his men, noting their skill and commitment to getting the job done.
Dick Winters was a leader. With due respect to the men of Easy Company, they’ve already done their time in hell, having conquered hostile drop zones and liberating Europe, while facing the horrors of battle, record cold and other hardships. All of which they considered situation normal.
I’m by no means a military tactician or qualified to discuss the finer points of strategy, but these are only a small part of the story of these men. War is visceral, and is about using dwindling resources to defend the foxhole next door, just as one would defend his own. Surviving together in hellish conditions forges a brotherhood. That bond strengthens over time as men continue to support those facing difficulties.
It took nearly twenty years but I watched the entirety of the HBO miniseries last winter. The masterful work sparked my appetite to learn more about Winters and the men of Easy Company.
During a five-part interview conducted before his death surrounded by memorabilia, maps, and diaries, Winters discussed his philosophy of doing your best in all pursuits and hanging tough in spite of obstacles and mistakes. One wall of his den was reserved for Generals, among those pictured was Collin Powell.
The former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and Secretary of State, died Oct. 18. Powell was a fixture, a pillar of strength and decency for decades while in the public eye. He served two tours in Vietnam and rose through the ranks showing his unwavering dedication to the military, the mission, and those under his command.
Powell’s sentiments for his soldiers weren’t for show, even as he worked in government counseling leaders of both parties, he remained a fair representative for the troops, more interested in getting what they needed than advancing his status.
Following his death, some jealous of Powell’s impact highlighted his mistakes and derisively discussed his popularity. The General never seemed to concern himself with comparisons, Instead, he kept focus on his integrity and our country. With Powell and others leaders gone, it’s left to us who remain to hang tough and improve before our current predicaments become situation normal.
