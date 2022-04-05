I happily missed the first viewing of slap that rocked Hollywood. Don’t worry, like all of you I couldn’t escape the scores of replays and commentary which followed.
The incident forced those who normally use humor to observe society, into the uncomfortable position of commenting on one of their own. The flurry resulted in more clicks and chatter than the Oscars have received in recent years, to me, the slap appeared more Three Stooges than an example of chivalry.
I normally don’t care about celebrity, their awards or affairs, but I believe the slap by a star on a public stage could further normalize violence as a recourse for disagreement. Comedians push limits but famous entertainers’ politicians and athletes already know the dangers of fans who get too close.
For those who think comedian Chris Rock went too far, I would suggest skipping the playground after the junior high’s final bell. Instead, catch reruns of the Lawrence Welk in lieu of watching clips of Dean Martin’s Celebrity Roasts.
Not only were jokes funnier during Martin’s day, they were often timelier than several of today’s comics. It’s become commonplace for some entertainers to reach for the lowest hanging fruit. Many of the greats told anecdotes while enjoying a drink and a cigarette.
Laughter has the ability to relieve tension and is widely considered the best medicine. Some contend that Rock went too far when he referenced Pinkett-Smith’s hair loss attributed to alopecia areata, a diagnosis which she has largely kept under wraps.
In any case, neither comfort nor taste should be prioritized over censorship.
The joke and resulting altercation were uncomfortable to watch, but the attention created by the slap highlighted the disease. The controversy and buzz could jumpstart research, treatment and funding efforts for alopecia, which impacts as many as 6.8 million Americans.
Depending upon how the situation is handled, the slap could be a backhanded boon, for alopecia.
Although it’s difficult, there are advantages to using one’s fame and humor to draw attention to a disease or disability. While I often use humor as a defense mechanism to deal with my Cerebral Palsy, actor John Ritter was among the celebrities who used their stature to raise awareness and millions of dollars to treat and research Cerebral Palsy, a disease which can affect a person’s movement, muscle tone, and posture.
The renowned actor was a national spokesman for the United Cerebral Palsy for 15 years beginning in 1977. As a youth, I remember seeing his smile as the tote board climbed. Every dollar raised increased the possibility of a breakthrough that could help me or millions of others like us, including Ritter’s older brother, Tom.
Jada Pinkett Smith may not have wanted the attention but sometimes that’s beyond a person’s control. There will be looks and invasive questions, while some might stare or assume the worst. However, she has the opportunity to address them and the situation with a level of class and dignity that her husband could not.
