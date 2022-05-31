This has been an emotional and difficult week in Texas, but it isn’t as though we aren’t familiar with this type of tragedy. In fact, many have become numb to another American community being ripped apart.
Uvalde, Texas will never be the same following the deaths of students and teachers who won’t experience graduations or other life milestones. I can’t imagine the pain coursing through that city with an estimated population nearing 16,000.
The loss is devastating, although I fear the agony experienced during this tragedy will be compounded because elected officials lack the political fortitude to address issues including gun control, violence and mental health. Instead, I’m afraid a scapegoat will suffice, allowing voters with short attention spans the ability focus on something more palatable.
It’s horrifying that mass shootings are becoming as common as the political posturing and grandstanding that follows. Although Gov. Abbott is reported to be considering a special session of the state’s legislature, I’m skeptical that anything of substance will happen as a result of the conclave.
I understand that discovering the motive of this shooter may help in the next case or the next or the next. However, most agree that opening fire on innocent people at a school, church, concert, grocery store, or at the movies indicates some degree of mental illness.
Yet, funding for mental health services in this state is abysmal. Texas ranks 50th out of 51 in overall access to mental health care, according to the 2021 State of Mental Health in America report.
For many federal and state office holders, reelection and campaign contributions from lobbyists trumps performance.
As a person who grew up in a responsible gun owners' home, the right to own guns was never questioned. But my father advocated for background checks and training for decades. One can’t yell fire in a crowded theater likewise, people shouldn’t be able to use loopholes in order to own guns. I realize that guns alone don’t kill people, but there are several measures that the majority of Americans across the political spectrum agree upon, which if adopted, could lessen the frequency of mass shootings.
Any legislator worth their salt should begin working today. Guns have surpassed automobile fatalities, becoming the leading cause of death for children and adolescence up to the age of 19.
After recent events, I needed a few moments to escape reality. Seeing Top Gun Maverick in the theater was something I’d eagerly anticipated. I fell in love with aviation because of my uncle. Together we attended dozens of air shows, discussed airplanes and jets and talked about the movie that increased enlistments in the Navy.
He was the best, it’s because of his example that I was confident that I could also be a good uncle. When my oldest niece was born just days after the Columbine school shooting in 1999, I promised that I would protect her.
Grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles, can only do so much. It’s time for politicians to step up and do their jobs.
