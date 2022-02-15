Baseball is still considered the national pastime, however, football has long been the most popular American sport. Over a billion people worldwide tuned in to see Super Bowl 56 Sunday in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game 23-20 after scoring a touchdown in the closing minutes to seal the victory.
The contest provided a proper crescendo to an outstanding series of playoff games which captured fan excitement. The 2021-2022 football season brought budding young stars into focus. Although rumblings persist that seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady might reconsider retirement and make yet another run at the Lombardi Trophy, this season will likely mark the end of his career.
Even though he spent the last two seasons in Tampa Bay, Brady will forever be synonymous with the New England Patriots. Certainly not the most liked player, it’s impossible not to respect his work ethic or acknowledge that he’s in the conversation as one of the greatest to ever call a play in the NFL.
Neither Brady’s statistical exploits nor his impact on the game can be argued. Still, there will be some who question his status as the greatest to ever play the game. Passionate fans in bars and pool halls will debate this and other topics for the rest of time. Besides being good for business, arguments are instrumental in cementing the greatness of sport throughout the years.
It is difficult to compare eras, there are different teams’ rules and societal changes to consider. All of which complicated an already evolving game’s play and strategy.
The story of the National Football League wouldn’t be as robust without Bart Star, Johnny Unitas, Terry Bradshaw, Dan Marino, Joe Montana, John Elway, Jim Kelly and Warren Moon, but they played in what might as well be considered a different league. Still, these men and scores of others lead the NFL and their teams to collective and individual successes.
The Quarterback is the most difficult job in professional sports and garners the most attention on the field, but isn’t the only position on the field deserving of adulation.
While it’s important to preserve the game’s history, the next generation’s signal callers often surpass expectations and somehow defy physics. Though at times wily veterans still have a trick or two up their sleeve.
Sunday, 13-year pro Matt Stafford defeated Cincinnati’s young gun slinger. Joe Burrow willed his team through a difficult playoff gauntlet, but came up a bit short on the Super stage. I hope Burrow can duplicate the feat with different results in the years to come, but Sunday wasn’t his time.
With talent, a bit of luck and determination, it’s possible to drive the length of the field and complete an improbable comeback, or stave off father time for a curtain call in order to go out at a high level on his terms.
All that is left is for Los Angeles to celebrate a team which connected with fans on a Super scale. The passing of the torch isn’t their concern that will happen in time.
