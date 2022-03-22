The Men’s NCAA basketball tournament began with a pair of fantastic first-four play in games. The action culminated in a double overtime thriller ending with a Notre Dame victory just minutes after the start of St. Patrick’s Day. I’m not sure how much the luck of the Irish will influence this team but great shooting and winning on a buzzer beater certainly makes for an exciting story.
Birthdays, and anniversaries, can be highlights, though I submit that March 17, 2022, is my clubhouse leader for the year’s best day, at least when sports are considered.
My bracket was filled out before the first game, and as usual, it was worthless before the end of the weekend. I’m disappointed that the Iowa Men’s team dropped the ball in the first round, but there’s still an opportunity to watch great basketball, and the nation’s leading scorer, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.
I consider collegiate athletics superior in many ways to professional sports. I’m not naïve about issues involving the NCAA, however, there’s something special about student athletics.
Of those who take the floor over the next three weeks, 98% won’t compete at a professional sports level. Watching the men’s and women’s basketball tournament, I am repeatedly impressed by the overall focus and athleticism of the participants.
March Madness is filled with all of the drama; a middle-aged man can handle while binging on junk food and drinking soda.
Although it’s been years since I played in a game of wheelchair basketball, my competitive juices started to flow. As I watched the shots drop, I began to reminisce about days gone by. In college I proudly represented Southern Illinois University for one year as a member of the Rolling Salukis.
Our culture regularly celebrates stars and champions but most are driven to succeed on the basketball court because of a passion for the game burns within.
The best times I spent as a ballplayer weren’t connected to the scoreboard. More often, I recall bonds with teammates, working in the weight room, running laps, countless drills, sweating for a purpose and free throw competitions to end practices. I will always remember returning slowly uphill from the campus Rec. Center after practice, and deciding to hitch a ride on to the back of another guy’s chair, as we caravanned to the bar later that weekend.
I would relive those days in a second – if my back would hold up.
No, I never competed for my school in March, but I appreciated an opportunity to participate in college sports. The first official practice of the season, known as ‘Midnight Madness’ brought members of the wheelchair, women’s and men’s teams together in front of a crowd, all anticipated of the start of the season showcasing the game we love.
I’m thankful for my fellow Salukis who showed that those who used wheelchairs were also athletic.
My college playing days have long since passed, but as the annual basketball tournaments begin, I welcome the memories while finding the sweet spot on my couch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.