Recent events in the Ukraine have galvanized millions across the globe. Pictures of civilians taking up arms and placing their bodies in front of advancing Russian troops, have shown the sacrifices some are willing to make for freedom. Ukrainians have indeed shown bravery while battling the Russian Bear.
Young and old are standing together as a citadel against autocracy. While some huddle in underground shelters, those who’re able are on the front lines waiting for the world to join the fight.
Although Putin has threatened to use a nuclear weapon, I’m confident someone will impress upon the Russian strong man that he must reconsider his elemental threat. He may be closing in on insanity, however, rational thinkers understand the consequences of nuclear winter and the possibility of Mutually Assured Destruction.
My high school Current Affairs teacher was so stricken by the possibility of nuclear war that he often asked what we would do in the event an atomic explosion? My hometown is positioned between a nuclear power plant and a military instillation, just hours west of the third largest American city. There wasn’t a duck and cover drill that would’ve changed the outcome.
However, I concede my answer of “enjoy the tan” was glib.
I’ll give this to the former KGB Agent, he accomplished unifying the world in a way that no American President has done in nearly two decades.
Putin has expressed that the breakup of the Soviet Union was the greatest political disaster of the 20th Century, is likely to face his own Waterloo.
While some consider him savvy, he’s isolated and becoming a pariah. Oligarch’s and money launderers have little loyalty toward those who risk their riches and their grip on power.
I’d be shocked if he weren’t dead within a year.
The world is strengthening alliances, and enforcing sanctions which are crippling the Russian economy. The Russian leader should take heed; history does not bode well for yelping dictators once the United States joins a common cause.
Although they’re outgunned and under siege, the Ukrainian Army and its people continue to fight a conventional war, enduring war crimes and long odds. Thus far, Ukraine has resisted the former Superpower, seemingly hellbent on regaining strength and resources.
Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is being heralded as a Churchillian figure, steadfastly exalting his people.
Like Churchill in the 1930’s, Zelenskyy’s asking for help sooner rather than later. Although the spotlight on the region is bright at the moment, I remain apprehensive about the outcome.
Over a million Ukrainians have already entered Poland as refugees, a number which is sure to grow.
The United States is a war weary nation, with little interest in conflict so far from home. While we won’t commit troops, we cannot repeat past mistakes. America should welcome those fleeing the war-torn nation, continuing to make all other material resources and diplomatic avenues available. Governments have acted, but in order to stop repeated Russian aggression on a scale unseen since 1939, the global population must remain on guard and ready.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.