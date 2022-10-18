The majority of Americans recognize the value of our Constitutional Republic, and grumble about paying Uncle Sam’s exorbitant tab. Complaining about government spending while enjoying the services it provides seems to be a rite of passage. Like it or not the bill will come due.
While government is able to accomplish positives for everyone on a large scale, the actual percentage of traditional federal income taxpayers has hovered around 44% for the last decade. Data from the Tax Policy Center, also highlighted that when other taxes and fees are considered, the overall tax burden is more evenly spread between all residents.
Repeated calls for politicians to act against grift and waste, seem to largely fall on deaf ears with the exception of reelection campaign promises. While both party’s attempt to speak for regular families forced to tighten their budgets when tighten their budgets when times are tough, neither has exemplified frugalness while in the majority.
Following the ratification of the 16th Amendment, Congress was granted the authority to impose a federal income tax. Since 1913, individuals have disagreed about how best to spend public funds. Tensions over the role and scope of government have been the driving force of elections over the course of modern history. Unfortunately, both major political parties have also used social issues in order to garner support from their faithful over the same period.
The 2022 midterms are no exception.
Recent polling data is beginning to show that the economy and inflation are once again moving to the forefront of voters’ minds as they prepare to go to the polls in the coming weeks.
I’m not one to tell any voter why they should or shouldn’t vote for a particular candidate, but I hope that the public will consider monetary policy with the same vigor as they have shown toward what restrooms people use or what books should be allowed in public spaces.
Although a lot of the focus will be on national contests, how governments prioritize their spending should be a concern at all levels.
I haven’t been happy with the general tenor of the modern Republican party for several years, though I remain a fiscal conservative. I believe that government shouldn’t stray from their intended purpose. Growing up as a Reagan Republican comes with an understanding that a government that does too much will fail too often.
That does not mean society shouldn’t recognize the benefit or necessity of programs beyond fixing the roads and providing for our safety and national defense, just that both of those should be the first priority of local, state and the national government.
We should discuss our priorities, before entrusting our elected officials to carry out our wishes. One way to register dissatisfaction with those who represent us is to meet with them in person or by attending a meeting. Another entrance to the complaint department is the inside of a voting booth.
Early voting begins in Texas Oct. 24, Election Day is Nov. 8.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
