Like many throughout Navarro County I’m eagerly anticipating the 22nd Annual Corsicana Airsho presented by the Commemorative Air Force’s, Coyote Squadron. Pilots from across the state are ready to thrill audiences Oct. 16 at the C. David Campbell Municipal Airport in Corsicana. This week’s airshow is another step towards normalcy following a two year pause due to inclement weather and COVID-19.
Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, giving patrons of the “Best Little Airshow in Texas” the opportunity to visit static displays, and patronize vendors and tents, which adds to the airshow experience, before the show begins at noon.
I have no doubt that the Coyote Squadron and other participating CAF performers will put on a great show. The Coyotes, based in Corsicana, celebrate the areas rich history as a training ground for World War II pilots. The CAF’s mission is to keep World War II era aircraft flying and educate the public by sharing the stories about these Warbirds.
The powerful and agile aircraft, their pilots and crews are primary historical sources are a looking glass into one of our country’s most consequential times. I’m certainly looking forward to watching several demonstration and aerobatics teams, as well as a pyrotechnics display, sure to delight onlookers. But most important to me, is attending another airshow.
Love of airplanes is often generational; countless conversations and deeper connections have been forged while spending time together looking planes flown over Europe and the Pacific.
Some may have not wanted to share their experiences, because in their time the skies were angry and full of uncertainty. But distance can allow subsequent generations to benefit from hearing important lessons from those who lived them firsthand.
My grandfather was a tail gunner in the South Pacific, the nose-art identified his plane as “The Natural.” He and I talked for hours about the war and what it was like to serve. When I showed my mother the tail gunner position in a similar B-29, she seemed to gain a deeper understanding of her father, who died in 1999.
My lifelong love of airplanes was also nurtured by my uncle who took me to my first airshow. The Corsicana airshow is a way I’ll get to spend time sharing the activity we loved. Don’t tell anyone but I would pay far more than the $10 per person or $20 per carload in order to experience feelings similar to the ones I shared with him years ago. By continuing to attend airshows, in a way I still do.
It’s become almost trite to say that those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it. But I believe that saying to be as truthful today as it was at the conclusion of the First World War.
This Saturday, Oct. 16, Corsicana, Navarro County, and nearby residents have the opportunity to see and touch real history as well as talk to the people who lived it, first hand. Don’t miss out on this chance to see these beautiful machines, that brought war while searching for clear and peaceful skies.
