Politics are rarely boring, though partisan bickering coupled with stale insults become redundant. It’s rare that either side slowly builds a substantive case against the other in a slow build toward the next election. Negative partisanship, has made it easier to convince party faithful to froth at the mouth any time of the year. Political haranguing is as predictable as television reruns.
Numerous polls show the American public want both sides to work together. Democrats and Republicans certainly talk to each other, because over 90% of legislation earns bipartisan support, but politicians and operatives have also mastered the ability to weaponize language to win elections, by vilifying the other side.
Because negative language is so powerful, some believe all Democrats are privileged socialists, eager to defund the police and tax the rich. Although that’s become a popular view it’s not always the case.
Conversely, Democrats must realize not all Republicans are gun-toting Neanderthals who want to starve the poor, cut Social Security, or kick grandma out of her retirement community.
It’s time we find the courage to engage in honest discussions about the difficult issues that face our country. However, having those discussions in the midst of an election season is harder than pushing a boulder up a steep hill.
Social media comment threads and prime time opinion shows have become little more than echo chambers, responsible for ratcheting up fear, anger, and division. I strongly support a First Amendment which tests the limits of societal convention, but true discourse only occurs if one listens and is willing to hear different perspectives and points of view.
Some argue that our society is more divided today than at any other time in recent history. Such claims regularly lack a basis in fact, though these beliefs often shock, further engendering fear and anger within many Americans, who fondly remember simpler times gone by.
There was nothing simple about the 1960s. The decade saw racial tension, the burgeoning women’s movement, economic concerns, all which came to a head as the Vietnam War raged.
A popular saying to describe the decade was that those who remember the ‘60s weren’t there. Luckily, even though I was born in 1978, there are several ways to experience American History.
In 1988, “The Wonder Years” premiered and provided a fictional window into that tumultuous time. Through the eyes of the main character the audience experienced the emotions and events associated with being a teenager. In addition, the titular character and his family confronted the changes happening in America’s 1960s suburbia.
Last week, a reboot of “The Wonder Years” premiered; the show left me thoroughly impressed. This version features an African American family in Montgomery, Alabama.
Like before the story is told through the eyes of a young male protagonist, navigating his newly desegregated school in April of 1968.
The show began on a high note and willingly examines important issues, After the pilot, I’m confident it’ll be better than the usual reruns we’ve come to expect.
