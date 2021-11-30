Beto O’Rourke’s announcement that he would run for Texas Governor brought an anticlimactic end to months of speculation. The former El Paso Congressman seems to have a chronic case of political fever. The calling to serve is hard to shake, the public adulation and attention can also be intoxicating. Often the only cure for those bitten by the political bug is formaldehyde.
O’Rourke is engaging, and already proven he’s capable of cultivating an online presence and nationwide excitement. He parlayed the buzz surrounding the 2018 Senate race into an astounding financial advantage, raising more than $70 million, nearly twice the amount of his opponent.
Money and influence are the political equivalent of the chicken or the egg. Pinpointing the leader is nearly impossible, but without the tandem, electoral success is rare.
Appearing equally empathetic as he did optimistic, O’Rourke’s long shot bid to unseat Texas Senator Ted Cruz gained traction because he visited each of Texas’s 254 counties. He discussed issues with people across the political spectrum, showing a willingness to enter unfriendly territory which bolstered his narrative and increased his credibility.
While governing is often based on results; building and maintaining political relevance requires managing expectations, and the ability to recognize opportunity then capitalize on it. Although he lost against Cruz, the slim 2.6% defeat defied expectations.
Almost immediately, O’Rourke was the next big thing, pundits theorized about the next move for the charismatic Texan who put the state in play. Beto had “the juice.”
As the 2020 Presidential campaign loomed, I knew he would run. It’s almost impossible to turn down the prom queen when she asks, even though most aren’t ready for the biggest stage. O’Rourke clearly wasn’t.
Campaigning for President is an entirely different animal. O’Rourke seemed on his heels from the start, appearing to shrink in spotlight, leaving the race in October 2019. His unremarkable run culminated in an interaction during the third debate when he proclaimed “Hell yes we’re going to take your AR-15’s your AK-47’s.” He later clarified that the action would be part of a mandatory buyback program. The damage was done.
O’Rourke indicated that he intends to return to his retail politics roots, delivering his message straight to Texans, a direct contrast of Gov. Greg Abbott who often makes hay in partisan venues. Beto must highlight perceived failures of the current administration, and convince Independents that Democratic policies will fortify the economy and lift all Texans.
If he intends to buck likely midterm trends, O’Rourke must energize inconsistent voters and take advantage of the state’s growing population and demographic shift; hopeful that polls showing most are open to reasonable gun control measures are accurate. It’ll be a tall order and require a messy and protracted Republican primary.
Gov. Abbott is unpopular, but I anticipate that even jaded Republicans will fall in line, especially if they have significant time to reconcile their differences. Ironically, O’Rourke’s candidacy may actually boost the incumbent.
O’Rourke enters as the underdog, facing a difficult must-win situation, because in politics, fourth acts are rare.
