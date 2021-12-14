Over the last several days I have regularly been overtaken by bouts of sentimentality. Dec. 7 marked another heavenly birthday celebration for my dad. Before becoming my father, Greg Archibald joined the Army, serving as a Military Policeman in Germany during the Vietnam era.
As more time passes, I grasp tighter to the lessons he taught, both good and bad. I’m increasingly thankful that I seemed to inherit his ability to speak the truth regardless of consequence. Certainly, he had faults but he was a good man with an unmatched work ethic, and pride in his job. Though I often fall short of his standard, I hope he’s as proud of my effort and product, as I remain of his.
Recently, the nation also said goodbye to two notable men. The first, an officer in the famed Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, of the 101st Airborne Division.
Edward Shames, 99, passed from this beachhead to the next on Dec. 3. He took part in the iconic paratroop battles of World War II. An American of Jewish decent, he was the first to enter the Dachau Concentration Camp when Easy Company reached its gates.
He later took a bottle of cognac from Hitler’s private stash, to toast at his oldest son’s bar mitzvah. In my estimation, a perfect use for the libation.
I believe heaven is a peaceful place allowing Shames ample opportunity to catch up with his Band of Brothers.
Sen. Bob Dole succumbed to lung cancer on Dec. 5 at the age of 98. While serving in the Tenth Mountain Division he permanently lost the use of his right arm after suffering wounds while in battle for Italy. Following his career in politics he was named the National Chairman of the World War II Memorial campaign.
He would often visit and welcome veterans who shared similar experiences after fighting in the “Big War.” Friday, others returned to honor Dole, who was routinely devoted to causes greater than himself.
During the service, which was streamed online, one person wrote that Dole, who faithfully served the people of Kansas for 27 years, was a member of the deep state.
Another said he was a Republican in name only.
There isn’t a need for revisionist history, Bob Dole was an unabashed Republican, serving as Majority Leader during a time when Republicans actually stood for something more substantive than owning liberals.
But I digress.
The gentleman from Kansas earned the respect of most, even those who may not have agreed with him. He was a soldier, a consummate politician, and a statesman. I still believe he would’ve made an excellent President. He earned my first vote in 1996, because I found him to be an intelligent, genuine, honest and fair man.
I seem to have diverged a bit from Gen. George Patton’s iconic advice, and while I don’t necessarily mourn the loss of those highlighted here, I certainly lament that without their example our connection to the past as well as our path forward became more tenuous.
