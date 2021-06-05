The May 24 meeting of the Corsicana City Council was nearly a master class in demonstrating what the public can accomplish when they engage their elected officials. A resolution authorizing contract negotiations with AMR, a private EMS company, was temporarily tabled.
This item can be removed from the table and soon acted upon, especially if the pressure dissipates over the next weeks and months. E-mails and phone calls leave an impression, but nothing has a greater impact on the outcome of political proceedings, than face-to-face interactions.
Council chambers were near capacity when dozens participated in the discussion.
The large number who showed up definitely made our elected officials take notice. The only way to change the outcome or to influence the direction of the city council, or any other government entity, is to keep filling those gallery seats.
Respectfully, force those who are temporarily holding the reins of government to look us in the face and explain themselves. Don’t just expect accountability from elected officials, demand it. Attend meetings from the opening prayer until after the closing gavel. Resist the temptation to leave after the disposition of the agenda item which garners the greatest public interest.
Stay, let them know we the people will continue to watch, and that we will be back.
I understand that public service isn’t for everyone, and that being an elected official or government employee can be difficult. Service is at times a tireless and often a thankless job. Those who choose to represent the public face difficult and important decisions, but those are made with the consent of the governed.
Government leaders must hear from the constituents they serve. Budget priorities can sometimes reach beyond a statement of profit and loss, in that case a reassessment of the budget is in order.
Tough decisions are certainly on the horizon. I hope the city of Corsicana accounts for an outpouring of public displeasure. If elected officials fail to heed this warning, voters may choose to re-prioritize who will lead them in the future.
Eventually decisions about the budget EMS and Fire Department staffing will be made. They deserve more than lip service and can’t be taken lightly. Residents, business owners and future developers will react to the resulting circumstances. Especially, if they feel their concerns fall on deaf ears.
EMS privatization brought out the masses, but politics also encompasses issues which are less appealing. Problems of this magnitude didn’t arise overnight. Residents must scrutinize how this happened.
I hope the council slows down and truly examines these issues and takes the time to receive further public input and professional advice, but history is clear.
I began this weekly column on Aug. 12, 2016. In that piece, I urged the citizens of Corsicana to “Find new leaders.” In my estimation, Corsicana Fire Chief Henley is an outstanding leader of great men and women. I hope that hundreds of columns and several unopposed elections later, there’s more than just one leader on our council. We’ll soon see.
