Running for office takes commitment and a willingness to stretch the boundaries of one’s comfort zone. I suggest investing in an extra layer of skin too. I find campaigns exhilarating but to be honest Election Day, is my least favorite period on the calendar. I’m a scheduler who appreciates plans, but after the last communications are sent to prospective voters, the only thing left to do is wait.
Tom Petty was right, the waiting is the hardest part.
As a former candidate I understand what it’s like to forgo sleep, attend countless events, and have politics consume most every thought, moment, and conversation. Campaigns are long but the feeling of excitement and accomplishment often surpasses any negatives. While I still crave political adrenaline, I empathize with candidates who balance the expectations from supporters with a desire for the process to end.
In short, I want to thank all of those who made the choice to run for office. I look forward to seeing some familiar faces on the campaign trail in the years to come.
It was my pleasure to cover the recently completed campaigns including a plethora of local city and school board elections. The turnout for these contests was an estimated 13.42%, in Navarro County. Though I wish more participated in deciding who would make policy at the local level that number exceeded the state’s average.
Everyone who ran for office or supported them in that effort, advanced conversations about the issues facing our communities. Our government functions because people participate and take an interest at all levels.
The Texas Primary, which was held March 1, will conclude with state and local runoff elections held May 24. Early Voting began May 16 and will continue until May 20.
In Navarro County races for Pct. 4 Commissioner and Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace are still to be decided. Each of these positions are vital and those who are seeking them deserve the attention of eligible Republican Voters, who live in Pct. 4. Other Republicans and Democrats across the county will focus on state wide races.
In the future I hope that local Democrats are able to yield and support a slate of candidates allowing all voices to be heard across the political spectrum.
State election law specifies that anyone who cast a ballot in the March 1, Primary election may only cast a ballot in that party’s runoff election. An individual may not switch party affiliations and vote in a runoff election. However, a person who did not cast a ballot in the Primary election held March 1, may cast a ballot for whomever they choose, as long as they meet the legal requirements to vote in Navarro County. Please get out and vote early or May 24.
I find that I’m consistently hungry while wrangling election night results at the courthouse. I suppose eating is the easiest way to stay occupied and busy while we’re waiting for final results.
