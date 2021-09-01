It should come as no surprise that Republicans are looking forward to the 2022 midterm elections. With rare exception the President’s party traditionally loses seats in off year contests. Redrawing of Congressional districts is only one complication that’ll face Democrats.
Republican majorities in state governments will redraw Congressional District maps in 43% of the country compared to 17% for Democrats. The remaining 40% of districts are split or figured in a non-partisan manner.
Joe Biden won in 2020, but his party failed to meet lofty down ballot expectations. Next year’s national elections might turn into the Democratic Party’s nightmare scenario.
The midterms are beginning to snowball in the Republicans direction. Although there’s still time, and a chance that events could overcome conventional wisdom; issues, public opinion and voter enthusiasm all seem to favor the GOP.
Political commercials rarely reinvent the wheel. In 2022, House and Senate leadership, members of the Squad, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump will reprise their roles as either heroic or villainous figures. The campaign ads almost write themselves:
Democrats don’t care about how their out-of-control spending will harm those suffering from inflation. Nancy Pelosi is a hypocrite who got her hair done in a high dollar salon while everyday Americans are subjugated by big government and its mandates.
Democrats have shown they can’t be trusted to lead either at home or abroad, so show them the door.
In addition, members of Congress with military backgrounds such as Texas Congressman, Dan Crenshaw, and Arkansas Senator, Tom Cotton, will deploy into targeted districts. Republican House and Senate campaign committees hope those with military experience enhance the perception that Republicans are stronger on Defense and National Security issues than their Democratic counterparts.
An early indication about the scale of potential Republican victories will be to watch how widespread resources and human assets are utilized across the electoral map.
Crenshaw, a Houston area Representative, and former Navy Seal, already acted as a valuable surrogate for Texas’s Sixth District Congressman Jake Ellzey. He’s also endorsed other candidates including Ester Joy King, in the Illinois 17th District.
King, a former aid worker in Kabul, who became a JAG officer in the Army Reserves is making her second attempt at the seat currently occupied by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.
Bustos, is retiring, after spending a decade in the House including a stint on the Democratic Party Leadership Team.
Take it from someone who knows that Illinois District, if it’s in play on Election Day Republicans will have many reasons to celebrate on Election night.
In politics perception is often reality, however when perception and reality actually merge there is opportunity to surpass results that few dare mention even among Republican operatives.
The decision to withdraw from Afghanistan and its aftermath, should galvanize right leaning Independents along with Republicans because narratives reverberate far beyond foreign policy.
Images and sounds of chaos will connect foreign and domestic campaign themes.
Republicans have already shown that they are willing to turnout in midterm elections.
In 2022, I predict they’ll show up in waves.
