When my husband Houston and I founded Purdon Groves, our mission was to inspire our guests to connect, retreat, celebrate and create. It’s been beyond rewarding - and humbling - to watch those very things happen week after week for the past five years.
However, we’re finding that some of our ideas of how to do that don’t need to be fulfilled the same way we initially envisioned. For example, our guests aren’t looking for manicured grounds and pristine accommodations. They can go to a resort for that. The majority of them are coming because they want to spend time in nature connecting with family and friends.
The feedback we consistently get from returning guests is that they love hanging out with the farm animals, experiencing the quiet and enjoying the land itself. Many come back because they connected with our vision and want to see the progress we’ve made.
I used to be embarrassed for guests to see any unfinished projects. And I didn’t want to share about any failures. One invaluable thing I’ve discovered over the past 60 years, though, is that when we allow others to see our vulnerabilities and struggles, they are able to relate to us on a much deeper level. It helps them identify with us and even cheer us on.
As someone very wise once counseled me, I must be gentle with myself - and not hold myself to a standard that is impossible to meet. Does that mean I don’t do my best to welcome my guests? Not at all. But finding a balance is vital.
Earlier this week I was feeling really burned out. The combination of the gloomy weather and the time change was working against my normally upbeat personality. I spent all day Tuesday away from the farm - first at a board meeting, then a coffee date with a friend, and later running errands.
At one point, while I was working on my iPad in Mita’s, a local coffee shop, two ladies who had been glamping at the farm walked in the door. We chatted for 15 to 20 minutes. Even though it had been rainy and cold during their stay, they had a great time. (They’re planning a return trip with their reading group.) The time I spent with them brought the refreshment and encouragement I needed, along with a reminder of why we do what we do.
It’s all too easy in our everyday lives to put on facades. But when we stop to consider what’s most important - like allowing ourselves to be real, and providing a place where others can retreat - I believe we’re better for it.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.