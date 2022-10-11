Unfortunately, it’s impossible to purchase internal peace in bulk, it must be sought in a variety of places. Some find it in church, others in nature during quiet meditation, or by tuning the radio dial. For me, looking at airplanes and hearing their engines roar helps to drown out the noise of my life.
Last weekend the Commemorative Air Force’s Coyote Squadron held their 23rd Annual airshow, known as the “Best Little Airshow in Texas.” I believe last Saturday’s show again lived up to that moniker Audience members were treated to the power and beauty of aircraft which helped save the world from tyranny. There were more than a dozen acts which took to the skies over Corsicana and even more static displays to see on the ground at C. David Campbell Field.
Some 30 years ago, I attended my first airshow with my uncle and instantly fell in love with aviation. I’ve been mesmerized by flight since seeing the United States Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team, over Springfield, Illinois.
Their famous Diamond Formation was perfect. In my eyes the Blue Angels, and their aircraft were the epitome of cool. After looking in my eyes my Uncle Donn knew that airplanes and airshows would be forever in my blood, just as they were in his.
Although I still lagged behind him in memorizing statistics, I enjoyed talking to the pilots and gaining a sense of where it had been and who flew it during the important days of our nation’s history. After my uncle passed, I didn’t attend as many airshows, but the feelings never faded.
Before Saturday’s show began, I wheeled along the ramp, and watched as one pilot cleaned and shined his craft, talking to another about this year’s Oshkosh, Wisconsin show.
I wished them a safe and good show, and moved on. Eventually I found my way to an O-2 “Skymaster” This Vietnam era aircraft, has a distinctive and important black color scheme it’s now being flown by Karen Brinkley from Grand Prairie, Texas.
Brinkley is an outstanding pilot, who flies a great show but in the quiet of Saturday morning my thoughts turned to that very craft’s original pilot, Jim Cross, who served in Vietnam from 1968-1969.
I was honored to interview Jim in 2020. The former Air Force pilot flew night interdiction missions calling in strikes against the enemy who used the Ho Chi Minh Trail to resupply their forces.
Jim, a former Corsicana resident, was proud of his service in the Air Force. I considered it a privilege to know him and consider his wife a friend.
As I looked up at the “Skymaster,” I said hello to Jim and to my uncle. I imagine both are currently in tight flight patterns above those they love.
When I found the Coyote Squadron, I found people who feel the same way I do about these magnificent machines and the people who fly them as I do. If you feel the same way we do, consider joining the CAF and the Coyote Squadron. There is plenty of peace and some work to go around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.