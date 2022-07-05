Hershel “Woody” Williams passed away Wednesday at the age of 98 in a VA Medical Center which bears his name. His place in the annals of American history is unquestioned, the top lines of his obituary written, he’ll be remembered as the last Congressional Medal of Honor recipient to serve in World War II.
In actuality, Williams’ legacy reaches far beyond longevity or his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
It was my great honor to meet and interview the humble West Virginian, who became a Corsicana favorite. First at Navarro County’s Gold Star Family Memorial Monument groundbreaking, then as the guest of honor at the 2021 Texas Veterans Parade Night at Corsicana’s Palace Theater.
Williams discussed the iconic Marine battle and his life after the war.
The Island of Iwo Jima sits only 757 miles from Tokyo and was crucial to the American offensive strategy of island hoping. The cost of securing the nearly eight square miles of volcanic rock was extremely high, Americans suffered 20,000 casualties and 6,800 dead. Thousands more Japanese soldiers were killed or wounded during the battle which lasted from Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945.
On Feb. 23, 1945, Williams cleared seven pill boxes in four hours, while four other Marines provided cover fire. Williams retrieved additional flame throwers each time the one he was using ran out of fuel. His actions cleared the way for tanks and saved countless lives.
Two of those four Marines died that day. They were later identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Warren Harding Bornholz of New York City, and 20-year-old Private First Class Charles Gilbert Fischer of Somers, Montana.
Woody understood the importance of being a Medal to Honor recipient, but considered himself a caretaker of the Medal, and those men who didn’t come home the real heroes. He didn’t allow the trappings which accompanied his fame to change who he was.
He used his platform to assist veterans and share the stories of those who didn’t make it home. Williams considered the cause of having places where families and communities could gather to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice defending freedom, greater than himself.
His devotion to the causes he believed in shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. During our final phone interview, he was adamant in saying that all veterans should be proud of their service. Williams also acknowledged that those still on active duty would at times still be afraid, but one of the men who exemplified courage in the face of fear, stated firmly that they should remember that courage is stronger than fear.
After hearing of his death, I took comfort in the fact that the hard charging Marine left work for us to accomplish. His story wasn’t forged in one day or because of one battle, but over a lifetime. Generations from now his name will be spoken. I hope there is also a mention of his consistency and commitment to honor, faith and America which he loved.
Hershel Woody Williams was a good man and a dedicated Marine, who will not soon fade away.
______
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
