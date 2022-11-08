If you are reading this column before 7 p.m. Tuesday night, please put down the paper and Go Vote!
For better or worse, politics have become a year-round enterprise. As a result, political junkies are already handicapping who is most likely to earn the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Times have certainly changed, in 1960 John F. Kennedy didn’t announce he was running for President until Jan. 2, of the same year.
Before the collective attention can shift from the 2022 midterms, we must decide who will represent us in Congress, state government and at the local level. Those we elect will impact the direction, and scope of our government by enacting regulations, policies, and laws for at least the next two years.
Voting is a right, and a tremendous responsibility that we should cherish. As Americans we have opportunities others have died to protect. Those who cast ballots should not view voting as obligation but as a chance to use our voices.
While heading to the polls be confident, all eligible votes should, and will be counted. Election Administrators across the state and nation have attested to the process. Poll workers and clerks are in place and prepared to ensure a free and fair election. No matter what fiction those seeking attention might say, your vote will count.
I’ve been privileged to cover North and East Texas politics for over six years. One of the most rewarding aspects of this job has been the opportunity to meet candidates. Regardless of party those who enter the political arena, discuss ideas and their vision for the communities they share with us. I wish them all good luck today, no matter the outcome, know that we appreciate what you’ve added to the political discourse.
Although many have negative impressions of politicians, we recognize that public service requires tremendous dedication and sacrifice. During the course of this campaign, I’ve observed candidates and incumbents interacting with constituents while they’ve answered questions.
I believe an informed citizenry is imperative. For those wanting more information before heading to the polls Candidate Q&As for state and local races are available on the Corsicana Daily Sun’s website.
Election Day remains my least favorite day of any campaign season. As a Type A personality, the unknown is nerve racking. Another benefit of this profession is objectivity. My primary concern now is that returns come in early. Every politician and partisan will claim the current election is the most important and although it seems trite, it is true. Every election is a chance for the people within our country to come together and participate.
I’ve heard arguments that politics don’t matter, and those who serve are only doing so for personal gain. Sometimes decisions are made in back rooms without the consent of the governed, but those exceptions prove the necessity for our democratic experiment. Good government doesn’t begin with rallies, donations, advertising or what your neighbors might think. Good government begins with a ballot and your choice.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year. Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
