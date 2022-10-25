The Chicago Cubs finally shed their lovable losers tag in 2016, ending a 108-year drought after winning the World Series in seven games. It was a long wait, but a former Cub announcer Jack Brickhouse, astutely surmised that any team could have a bad century.
Brickhouse was the voice of the Cubs several generations, but I grew up with Harry Caray another iconic in the television booth who predicted the Cubs would eventually win it all. Sadly, neither Hall of Fame broadcaster lived to see the championship banner raised above Wrigley Field.
The summer and fall of 2016 was magical. Millions celebrated, but just seven years later the Cubs have regressed, winning just 77 of their games in 2022.
I am used to watching bad baseball but the experience was still memorable because those who described the action were at the top of their craft. However, Jon "Boog" Sciambi is neither Brickhouse nor Caray. As a result of the poor on-field play and an announcer who couldn’t captivate my attention, I stopped watching the Cubs this season.
Winning a few games here or there wasn’t going to change the season’s outcome. Did missing the games actually matter?
At that moment I experienced a sense of déjà vu.
Where had I heard these arguments rooted in anger, frustration and apathy before?
Ah yes, I recall, from frustrated voters who believe nothing will change government. I hear whispers and see the sentiments written in the comment sections of social media platforms, and in letters to the editors of local newspapers, as individuals derisively reference “the elites.”
Many have wondered aloud if those running for local, state and national offices are the best we have? Judging by the number of uncontested or toss up races, more should be content with the performance of government, but that isn’t the case.
Individuals should demand more from local political parties. It’s their job is to recruit candidates, raise funds, support those candidates wile engaging and communicating with voters. If party leadership fails to accomplish any or all of these fundamental requirements, a review of procedures and re-commitment to these goals should begin on day one of the next election cycle.
A lack of political choice compounds the issue and adds to a sense of resignation.
Citizens also bare a fair amount of responsibility for the unease surrounding our political landscape.
Those who freely complain should vote in sufficient numbers to change the outcome. Nonvoters fail to share the responsibility of political engagement while they depend on others to improve their lot. An unwillingness to take responsibility for our government is a contradiction of our founding beliefs.
As we approach this election season, there are reasons to be frustrated and uncertain about politics. Many incumbents and candidates have their share of blemishes, but not voting exacerbates political and economic blight which will take longer than one or two baseball seasons to reverse.
Early voting in Texas began Oct. 24 and will continue until Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
