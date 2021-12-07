The average age of a federal Representative is 58, Senators are a bit more seasoned at 63, two and a half decades older than our country’s overall population. Age is another example of Congress being an unrepresentative body.
A few weeks ago, someone attempted to rebuff an Illinois Congressional candidate with a dig regarding her age. At 40, she’s too young to be in Congress, he said. Most likely an internet troll, he was either dismissive or ignorant of the Constitutional requirements to hold that office. I jumped in the fray, quickly rejecting his faulty premise. Voters can choose a candidate based on any number of criteria, but I hope that biography, accomplishments and experience, moves the needle far more than a person’s age.
Regardless of next November’s election outcome, I guarantee Ester Joy King won’t reflect on her 2022 campaign and conclude the race’s determining factor was her age. The former Army Reserve JAG Officer and Afghan aid worker, is capable, regardless of her age.
Many who champion youth, recognize the benefits of having different perspectives within an organization. However, there are still those who stifle creativity and often belittle the contributions of younger workers, under the auspices that they lack the requisite experience.
Too often tired troupes are given a new veneer, only to end predictably. Some are content to do the same thing over and over expecting a different result. However, leaders are willing to take a chance, are shaped by experiences, circumstance and opportunity, they aren’t bound by chronology.
The University of Notre Dame recently hired 35-year-old Marcus Freeman to head their football program, essentially a billion-dollar business. The ink was barely dry on his contract before some began to wonder if the first time Head Coach was up to the task. By all accounts he is a dynamic recruiter who is respected by his defensive unit, alumni, and a large percentage of the team’s fan base. Though there are unknowns, he’s earned the opportunity to prove himself during the upcoming Fiesta Bowl and beyond.
Whether in the corporate, coaching or political world, young people are rarely given opportunities to prove themselves before naysayers try to drown them out. This observation isn’t whining, its reality. Every generation has questions about the readiness of those that follow, but every generation has a percentage who step up when called.
As the sun sets on Dec. 7, 1941, individuals who came of age during the Great Depression, didn’t have a choice. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, young men went to recruiters in droves. Americans of all ages made the factories hum, everyone concentrated on winning World War II.
Today on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, we remember those who began the long effort to save the world, and reflect on the 2,403 American servicemen and civilians who perished. They were the first casualties in the fight against tyranny. Each gold star at the memorial is a somber symbol of their sacrifice and another reminder that getting older is a privilege denied to many.
