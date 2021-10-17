Corsicana bid Fire Chief Paul Henley farewell Thursday with two receptions in his honor, as he moves on to the town of Flower Mound.
After three years of accomplishments including an exemplary COVID-19 response, being named Texas Fire Chief’s Association Chief of the Year and getting a new state-of-the art central fire station built, Henley is going out on top.
During his tenure, he improved relations with the firefighters, local media and the community. Whether it was dancing to raise funds for Navarro College scholarships or serving on the Boys & Girls Club board, Henley’s influence reached far beyond the firehouse.
He said Thursday was a bittersweet moment, to leave the community for which he pulled up stakes and spent two years away from his wife and son to relocate to.
“If anyone says I’m chasing money, that’s not the case,” he told the Daily Sun. “I feel I’ve done the most good I can do here.”
Henley said his biggest priority was always keeping his men safe and he could no longer condone under staffing.
“This is a resource strapped community in some areas and I felt more resources should have gone to the safety of the firefighters, to keep them as safe as possible,” he said. “It was hard to see that not happen and the city is working toward it, but I didn’t see how we could get there as soon as I wanted to see us there. I hope the next fire chief can take it to the next level.”
The City must solve its Emergency Medical Services funding problem if it expects to attract and keep more leaders of Henley’s caliber.
The great poet Maya Angelou said: “At the end of the day people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.”
Chief Henley made us feel like a first class town.
“I told my guys to leave each situation, no matter how bad, better than we found it,” he said. “That applies to the emergency scene and the community.”
In our view, Chief Henley left the Corsicana community better than he found it.
And he won’t be soon forgotten.
