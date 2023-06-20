By Guy Chapman – Corsicana Daily Sun
This past weekend, JESA and company presented the first annual Juneteenth festival by the G.W. Jackson Legacy Park at the corner of South Fifth and MLK Blvd.
If you didn’t get a chance to stop by and visit this weekend, you missed out.
While I didn’t get to attend all of the events that took place during the two-day event, I really liked the overall vibe of what I did see.
The origins of Juneteenth come from setting right the events of a darker past. To take control of what the day represents and turn it into a full celebration seems earned and appropriate. Because the event was lively and joyous, with great food, music, and people dancing. People from all walks of life were there to have fun and be a part of the greater community. That’s what celebrations should be about: Taking part in something larger.
There was even a parade Saturday morning on the east side of town, which I hope will get the opportunity to receive more exposure next year by being featured on the streets of our great downtown. Given the opportunity to properly grow, this event has the potential to be a great block party and tourist draw.
First year events are always the trickiest to pull off. There is never a shortage of ideas, but time and resources provide enough challenges. The main first-year goal is to ensure the event gets off the ground and exists. The second year is where people get to refine ideas and provide an even stronger experience for annual traditions that will become a part of local memory.
I’m personally glad when we get new celebrations like this. Corsicana needs to be a place where there is something for everyone, with new events on hand so there are always things to do.
I enjoyed the spirit and the hard work put behinds Corsicana’s first Juneteenth celebration. I look forward to covering what they have in store for next year.
