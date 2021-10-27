Early Voting underway for the Nov. 2 Texas constitutional amendment elections.
We encourage voters to educate themselves on these proposed constitutional amendments and exercise their right to have their voice heard by casting a ballot.
Proposition 1 (HJR 143)
The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.
A vote “for,” allows raffles to be held at rodeos in the state and puts pro rodeo charitable foundations on equal footing with similar organizations in Texas.
Proposition 2 (HJR 99)
The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.
A vote “for,” gives counties similar authority to do what towns and cities may already do.
Proposition 3 (SJR 27)
The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.
A vote “for,” keeps state and local governments from restricting religious services. The proposition is one of two resulting from the ongoing pandemic.
Proposition 4 (SJR 47)
The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.
A vote “for,” boosts requirements for judges to run for office.
Proposition 5 (HJR 165)
The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.
A vote “for,” expands ability to file allegations of misconduct complaints against sitting judges to judicial candidates.
Proposition 6 (SJR 19)
The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.
Another pandemic-related proposition, a vote “for,” allows those in long-term care facilities to receive visits from a designated essential caregiver.
Proposition 7 (HJR 125)
The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death.
A vote “for,” allows surviving spouses of disabled persons (at least 55 years of age) a limit on school district property tax.
Proposition 8 (SJR 35)
The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.
A vote “for,” expands property tax exemption eligibility to surviving spouses of military members killed in “line of duty” instead of simply “in action.”
All registered voters are eligible to vote on this statewide ballot issue. Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 29.
Voters can find more information at VoteTexas.gov.
