Carolyn Jean Hendrex, 59, passed away Sunday, Nov.28, 2021 in Dallas, TX. Viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Rice Chapel AME Church, Dallas, TX with burial to follow in Lin…