Black Friday may be the biggest shopping day of the year but Small Business Saturday could make a huge impact for our local brick and mortar businesses.
Started in 2010 to offset the uptick in online shopping, Small Business Saturday encourages local retailers to offer specials and the public to come and support those who contribute so much to the community.
Local business owners generally support many community organizations, such as youth sports teams, cheerleaders and non-profits. Shopping local helps support small businesses by investing in the community and creating jobs. Some local retailers may offer, unique, quirky or hard-to-find items such as antiques or collectibles.
Don’t miss the magic of holiday shopping by making all of your purchases online. It’s easy to fill your online cart on impulse but you can’t beat advice from a trusted employee. Sure, you can leave an online review but it could really make a difference to speak to an actual person who may be able to suggest the perfect gift ideas or key you in on bestselling or trending items this year.
There has never been a better time to shop small. Due to last year’s pandemic and this year’s supply chain issues, many local businesses are counting on a big holiday shopping season.
According to American Express, founder of Shop Small Saturday, around 67 cents of each dollar spent locally remains in town.
So before you drop all you cash online or fight the lines at a big box store on Black Friday, save a little cash for Shop Small Saturday. If we all shop small, it could make a big impact on our community.
