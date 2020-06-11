Most of the time a column is the writer’s opinion, however, I have chosen to write this column based on information straight from CDC recommendations on how to wear a cloth mask properly. Having worked in the medical field for over 20 years now, I have done a lot of head shaking while in public seeing all the improper use of masks and gloves knowing there is NO infection control happening with the improper use.
Proper wear of CLOTH masks per CDC:
• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds BEFORE and AFTER applying cloth face mask. Soap and water should be your first choice for hand washing with hand sanitizer used if soap and water are not available.
• Cloth faces mask should cover your mouth and nose and be secured under your chin. It should not be worn entirely under your chin or on your forehead.
• If you touch your cloth face mask you should immediately wash your hands with soap and water.
• You should NOT wear a mask if you are under the age of 2 or unable to remove the mask yourself or if you are unable to breath easy while wearing a cloth mask.
Part of infection control is how you remove your mask. These are the recommendations from the CDC for proper removal of your mask:
• Only handle your mask from the ear loops or the ties that go around your head.
• Fold outside corners together.
• Place mask in washing machine. Mask should be washed after each use!
• Take care not to touch eyes, mouth or nose while removing your mask. Wash hands immediately with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Source:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-wear-cloth-face-coverings.html
